The case came to light after the teenager, who became pregnant following the alleged sexual assault, delivered a baby at the Thane Civil Hospital on August 12

An official on Friday said that the police have registered a case against a 21-year-old man from Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly repeatedly raping a 17-year-old girl from Thane city, reported news agency PTI.

After being alerted by the Thane civil hospital authorities, the Kasarwadavli police registered a case against the man under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Tuesday, he said, reported PTI.

The accused is a tribal from Malwada near Vikramgad in Palghar district. He allegedly sexually assaulted the teenager after she refused to marry him, the official said, quoting the complaint.

In another case, police in Maharashtra's Thane district have launched a probe after the body of an elderly man was found in a suitcase dumped in an isolated place, an official said on Friday, reported PTI.

The discovery was made near Varap village in Kalyan taluka on Thursday.

A passerby, who had gone to the spot to relieve himself, noticed the suitcase. When he opened it out of curiosity, he found the body of a man, aged 60-70, stuffed inside, the official said, reported PTI.

After being alerted, police and sniffer dogs were rushed to the scene, while the body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said, adding that a probe is underway.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case against an elderly man in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old girl, an official said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The incident occurred in February and again on August 5 in the building where the accused and the victim live, he said.

As per the complaint, the 61-year-old accused took the minor to the terrace of the building, located in Mumbra area, and the parking area and touched her inappropriately and molested her, the official said, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, the police on Wednesday registered the FIR under section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and also the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused at Mumbra police station.

