The incident had took place on the intervening night of July 12-13 in Khanivali village under Wada taluka of the district

The Palghar Police in Maharashtra on Monday said that it solved an armed dacoity case with the arrest of five members of a criminal gang, reported the PTI.

Addressing the media, District Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said that the dacoity took place on the intervening night of July 12-13 in Khanivali village under Wada taluka of the district located adjoining Mumbai, according to the PTI.

A group of armed men forcibly entered a house in the village, restrained its occupants and stole valuables, including gold and silver ornaments, worth around Rs 2.31 lakh, he said.

The gang used chilli pepper spray on a male member of the house, tied up a woman with ropes, plastered her mouth, and threatened the occupants with a sickle, said Balasaheb Patil.

The robbers also withdrew Rs 20,000 from an ATM after finding a debit card in the house and getting access to its password, said the official, as per the PTI.

The stolen gold and silver ornaments were later sold to a jeweller in Dombivli in adjoining Thane district of Maharashtra, he stated.

They were arrested from various locations, including Darashiv (central Maharashtra), Dombivli, Bhiwandi (Thane district) and Wada, said Patil.

The police have recovered a stolen motorcycle and weapons used in the crime from the gang members, he added.

Those arrested were identified as Devanand Ramesh Tumbda (31), Santosh Krishna Tare (37), Akash Kaluram Santhe (28), Avinash Subash Pawar (25) and Umesh Bhairu Dhavre (30), the police official said.

3 armed robbers steal jewellery worth Rs 12 lakhs from Kharghar store

Meanwhile, in an another incident, three unidentified persons, on Sunday, robbed a jewellery shop in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar at gunpoint and fled with belongings worth around Rs 12 lakh.

The incident happened at the shop located in Sector 35 on Sunday night, the officials said.

Sources said that three unknown assailants, whose faces were covered with helmets, entered the shop and brandished pistols while looting the store. The police said they fired a few rounds as well and made away with jewellery.

The CCTV footage of the incident, which has surfaced online, showed one of the armed robbers threatening the three salesmen sitting behind the counter to empty the gold, silver and cash at the shop to which they obliged. One of the persons attempted to raise an alarm; though he succeeded, no immediate help arrived. One of the accused is heard shouting at the salesmen, and a few minutes later, they escaped with the loot.

(with PTI inputs)