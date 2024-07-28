Breaking News
Mumbai weather update: Finally! IMD forecasts clearer skies, respite from downpour
These ‘suckers’ will help BMC clean Mumbai
Mumbai rains: Lake levels steady with not much rain
Mumbai: Campus’ battle against junk food
Maharashtra: No concrete plans for invisible road
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Palghar Teenage boy feared drowned at Arnala beach

Palghar: Teenage boy feared drowned at Arnala beach

Updated on: 28 July,2024 08:09 AM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

Top

Sachin Chowdhary visited the beach with his family members in the evening

Palghar: Teenage boy feared drowned at Arnala beach

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Palghar: Teenage boy feared drowned at Arnala beach
x
00:00

A 17-year-old boy from Virar is feared drowned in the sea off the Arnala beach in Palghar on Saturday, police said.


Sachin Chowdhary visited the beach with his family members in the evening. He entered the sea for a swim but didn't come out, an official said.



A search is launched to trace Chowdhary by the Coast Guard, local police, fire brigade personnel with the help of fishermen, he added.


Palghar district was battered by heavy rain over the last two days.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

virar palghar mumbai police mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK