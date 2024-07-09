The Palghar woman's husband, a fisherman, used to be frequently away from the family, an official from Kasa police station said

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Palghar woman kills child, commits suicide after domestic quarrel x 00:00

The police on Tuesday said that a 23-year-old tribal Palghar woman allegedly killed her 4-year-old daughter and then committed suicide following a fight with her husband in Maharashtra's Palghar district, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place on Monday at Sisne village in Dahanu area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Palghar woman's husband, a fisherman, used to be frequently away from the family, an official from Kasa police station said, reported PTI.

He returned home on Sunday and went out with his friends.

His wife was annoyed as he had not taken her with him and this led to a quarrel between them, the official said.

On Monday, the Palghar woman allegedly strangulated her daughter to death and later hanged herself from the ceiling of her house, he said, reported PTI.

After being alerted by neighbours, police rushed to the spot and initiated a probe into the incident, reported PTI.

The bodies were sent for a post-mortem, the police added.

In another case, right persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly breaking into the premises of a company and stealing materials worth Rs 29 lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said, reported PTI.

The accused broke into a company in the Manichapada area of Nalla Sopara in the wee hours of July 3 and decamped with ready cables and raw copper material rolls worth Rs 29 lakh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal said, reported PTI.

The accused tied up two security guards and locked them in a room on the premises to carry out the theft, he said.

Based on the CCTV footage and technical intelligence, the police zeroed in on the accused, who are from neighbouring Mumbai and Thane districts, the official said, reported PTI.

The police have recovered the stolen materials, a truck, a motorcycle and mobile phones from the accused, he said, reported PTI.

The probe has revealed that two of the accused were history sheeters with cases of murder to their name, senior inspector Pramod Badakh said.

Meanwhile, the body of an unidentified woman, apparently a murder victim, was found near Mastan-naka overpass on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday, police said, reported PTI.

The woman's head had been crushed with a stone-like object, said an official, reported PTI.

She was estimated to be between 35 to 40 years old.

A scarf, an umbrella and footwear believed to be belonging to the deceased were recovered from the site.

(With inputs from PTI)