Khushi Kapoor; (right) Sridevi in Mom

Taking on mom’s legacy

Boney Kapoor

While the buzz is that producer Boney Kapoor is gearing up for No Entry 2, the sequel of No Entry (2005), there is another project that has him interested. The rumour is that he is also working on the sequel to Sridevi’s Mom (2017). Boney is apparently all set to revive the critically acclaimed 2017 thriller, with his younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor in the lead role. Reportedly the sequel will centre on a vigilante seeking justice, similar to the original that won Sridevi a National Award. We have learned that the film is in the pre-production phase and Khushi will start shooting next month. Girish Kohli, who wrote the screenplay of the Sridevi starrer, will apparently be the director. mid-day had reported that Boney had expressed his plans for Mom 2 at IIFA 2025. He had said, “I have watched all of Khushi’s films... I am planning a film with her too after No Entry [2]. It would be a movie with Khushi. It could be Mom 2. She is trying to follow in the footsteps of her mother,” (Following in her mom’s footsteps, March 11).

Menacingly dark

Ravi Kisan in The Clean Up Crew

You saw it in mid-day first! Here’s Ravi Kishan’s first look from his upcoming series Clean Up Crew. The image reveals the actor portraying a complex, dark character in a series which is reportedly rated ‘R’ for violence, pervasive language, and drug use. The actor’s intense, almost menacing expression hints at a gritty storyline. Sources reveal that the show is set in a Bengal-Bihar border town, exploring the underbelly of crime. We have learnt that the zone of the show is like Pankaj Tripathi’s Mirzapur, and it will drop on a streaming platform soon. We are told that the show is a “gritty series that dives deep into the intricate power dynamics at play in a lawless world.” The actor has completed filming alongside Jisshu Sengupta, and Saswata Chatterjee, among other actors.

Bald and beautiful

Shanthi Priya

Shanthi Priya, the popular actor of the 90s, who has starred in Tamil and Telugu films like Vishwamitra (1989), Silasasanam (1990) and Hindi film Saugandh (1991) with Akshay Kumar, has left her fans speechless with a bold new look. The 55-year-old actor has embraced a bald look to break conventional beauty standards and societal norms. Sharing photos on social media, she wrote, “I recently went bald, and my experience has been quite something. As women, we often set limitations in life.With this transformation, I have set myself free, free from limitations and intending to break the beauty standards.” She also gave a tribute to her late husband, Siddharth Ray. “Today, I also carry the memory of my late husband close, in his blazer that still holds his warmth,” she concluded her note.

Going global

Neeraj Ghaywan. Pic/AFP

Neeraj Ghaywan will return to Cannes with his sophomore feature Homebound, featured in the Un Certain Regard section, a decade after his critically acclaimed debut Masaan (2015) won the FIPRESCI Prize. Homebound solidifies the filmmaker’s position as India’s representative at the festival this year. The film, backed by Dharma Productions, stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, with a reported cameo appearance by Janhvi Kapoor.