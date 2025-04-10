Breaking News
All you need to know about Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia

Updated on: 10 April,2025 10:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Simar Bhatia is a name that has been making a lot of noise in the media lately. Niece of Bollywood hunk Akshay Kumar, Simar is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon with "Ikkis"

All you need to know about Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia

Picture Courtesy/Simar Bhatia's Instagram account

All you need to know about Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia
Simar Bhatia is a name that has been making a lot of noise in the media lately. Niece of Bollywood hunk Akshay Kumar, Simar is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon with "Ikkis". 


Speaking about her highly-awaited debut in the B-town, Simar said, "I’ve always believed in stars aligning, and this feels like one of those rare, magical moments. I’m grateful, excited, and of course, a little nervous. Right now, I’m just soaking it all in—learning, growing, and trying to enjoy every little moment… even the wonderfully awkward ones!"


Akshay Kumar also expressed pride, support, and excitement for Simar's entry in Bollywood. Earlier, he had penned a heartwarming message for Simar on social media, reminiscing his initial days in films, and expressing confidence in Simar's capabilities.


Akshay's Instagram note went like this, "I remember the first time I saw my photo on the cover of the newspaper. I thought that’s the ultimate happiness. But today I know the happiness of seeing your child’s photo here beats everything. I wish my mom was here today and she would have said ‘Simar puttar Tu tah Kamaal hai’. Bless you my baby @simarbhatia18 , the sky is yours."

Simar has been paired up alongside Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan in "Ikkis". Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, the project is a cinematic adaptation of the real-life story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra.

The primary cast of "Ikkis" will also include Jaideep Ahlawat, Dharmendra, Sikandar Kher, Ekavali Khanna, Kunal Mann, and Hardeep Singh.

For those who do not know, Simar is the daughter of Akshay's sister, Alka Bhatia. Alka was initially married to Vaibhav Kapoor, with whom she had Simar. After her divorce from Vaibhav, Alka married the real estate developer Surendra Hiranandani.

