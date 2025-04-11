Horoscope today, April 11: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 11.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

This karmic cycle brings rewards in professional life. A relationship shudders to a stop, resumes and peters out. Be extra careful about remaining hydrated.

Cosmic tip: Don’t give the wrong impression of being impatient.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

An unexpectedly positive opportunity comes your way and a feeling of being rewarded is totally deserved by you. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: You can be a little more demanding in the relationship.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Don’t accept any excuses from the team, insisting on getting results when given work to complete.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of body language and words to keep a conversation from careening out of control.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Family has some ideas it feels can be implemented, provided everyone agrees with it. Seek legal advice to make ethical and correct decisions.

Cosmic tip: Be truthful, but maintain diplomacy by using appropriate words.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Try not to get too friendly with a colleague as there will be unnecessary gossip about you. Make regular downtime for yourself.

Cosmic tip: Look for solutions at work without directly blaming anyone.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Major changes professionally is a surprise since there was a feeling of ‘this is how far can I go’. Have meals at regular times.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this feeling of completeness as work gets done.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

An unyielding and inflexible attitude gives way to someone who is more relaxed and laid back (this is a great change). Find a workable solution with a discussion.

Cosmic tip: Don’t ignore joint pain.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Several short trips are due to family functions being held. Avoid fault finding/ allowing personal feelings to interfere with business decisions.

Cosmic tip: Find hidden peace within yourself, instead of searching from an external source.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Set boundaries and limitations when considering a new business or staring a business partnership. Follow a diet and exercise regime.

Cosmic tip: Consider implications when almost at the point of being in a relationship.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Be aware of clauses in the small print before signing a contract.

Cosmic tip: Keep in mind nothing is forever or for always. Life is all about flowing in a karmic tide of changes.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A job offer is surprising and a compliment too. Be happily willing to change past decisions.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be fixated about someone. If the relationship isn’t working out-- it’s not meant to be.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A change of residence is revealed for some. Delegate work regularly. An unusually possessive spouse/ partner is a shock.

Cosmic tip: Be willing to listen to suggestions in the spirit in which they are given.