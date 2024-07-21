Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at pharma unit in Palghar; no injuries

No one was injured in the fire that started around 2 pm at the unit in the Palghar MIDC area, the officials said

A fire broke out at a pharmaceutical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday afternoon, an official said, reported the PTI.

No one was injured in the fire that started around 2 pm at the unit in the Palghar MIDC area, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the district disaster control cell.

Six fire engines have been rushed to the spot and firefighting is still going on, he said.

According to the PTI, citing preliminary reports, the official said that there were a couple of explosions in the factory, and plumes of smoke and fire could be seen from a distance. The cause of the fire is still not known, he said.

The company was evacuated immediately after the staff noticed the fire, he said, adding that District Collector Govind Bodke was among those monitoring the situation at the spot, the news agency reported on Sunday.

Fire destroys scrap godown in Ambernath, no one hurt

Meanwhile, a massive fire broke out in a scrap godown in Thane district's Ambernath area in the early hours of Sunday, the officials said, reported the PTI.

They said that no one was injured in the incident.

The blaze started at 2 am in the godown located in Bhuvapada, Kulgaon-Badlapur municipal council chief of fire services Bhagwat Sonawane said.

"Five fire engines from Anand Nagar, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath and Badlapur doused the blaze in an hour. The godown was gutted. The cause of the fire is being probed," he added.

Fire on ship off Goa coast under control, one crew member dead

The fire that broke out on July 19 on a merchant navy ship off the coast of Goa is under control, a senior Indian Coast Guard official said on Sunday, adding one crew member had died in the blaze.

MV Maersk Frankfurt, carrying 1,154 containers, including some with dangerous cargo like benzene and sodium cyanate, had caught fire some 102 nautical miles off the coast of Goa while on its way from Mundra in Gujarat to Colombo in Sri Lanka.

Dry chemical powder that was spread through helicopters on Saturday helped to a large extent in controlling the fire, ICG Deputy Inspector General Manoj Bhatia told PTI.

(with PTI inputs)