Cargo ship fire: ICG deploys three ships for firefighting operation in Arabian Sea

ICG continues its robust response to the fire onboard MV Maersk Frankfurt. Pic/X

The Indian Coast Guard's (ICG) three ships were conducting a firefighting operation after a major fire broke out on the MV Maersk Frankfurt cargo ship near Karwar, Karnataka, on Friday, which carried dangerous international maritime goods.

Sujeet and Samrat, the two Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships, have increased their firefighting efforts, and according to the ANI report, the operation is currently being conducted by the three ICG ships, Sujeet, Sachet, and Samrat.

Persistent efforts by the ships for more than 12 hours have prevented the fire from spreading further, reported ANI.

In its latest update via a post on X, the Indian Coast Guard said, "India Coast Guard Ships Sujeet, Sachet and Samrat have been fighting the fire for over 12 hours, preventing its spread. As of 0700 hrs, 20 Jul, the vessel is 6.5 NM south of Karwar. ICG Dornier aircraft from Goa is conducting aerial assessments, with an additional aircraft from Kochi positioned for search and rescue. ETV Water Lily departed Mumbai on July 19, arriving on scene by July 21."

Further updates on #MaerskFrankfurt fire:@IndiaCoastGuard Ships Sujeet, Sachet and Samrat have been fighting the fire for over 12 hours, preventing its spread. As of 0700 hrs, 20 Jul, the vessel is 6.5 NM south of #Karwar, #ICG Dornier aircraft Ex #Goa is conducting aerial… pic.twitter.com/nevStJvjpa — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) July 20, 2024

As per the ANI report, the Indian Coast Guard control room in Mumbai received a distress call late on Friday night from container carrier MV Maersk Frankfurt 50 NM off Karwar regarding a major fire onboard.

ICG Dornier and the ships Sachet, Sujeet and Samrat were immediately pressed into action. Additionally, an aircraft was also mobilized to augment search and rescue efforts.

According to the coast guard, firefighting was in progress to avert ecological disaster and ensure the safety of the vessel and crew, as reported by ANI.

As of 7 am on Friday, the Maersk Frankfurt is reportedly positioned 6.5 nautical miles south of Karwar. The vessel has been advised to alter course away from land and is currently heading on course 180 at a speed of 6 knots, reported ANI.

However, heavy swells and predominant south-westerly winds are posing challenges to firefighting operations.

Earlier on Friday, a fire broke out on a container cargo merchant vessel about 102 nautical miles southwest of Goa, reported ANI.

Notably, as per the news agency report, ICG is carrying out firefighting operations on the ship, which carries dangerous international maritime goods amid bad weather and heavy rains.

According to latest updates, Indian Coast Guards (ICG) said in a statement released on X, "The fire in the forepart has been suppressed, but heavy smoke persists and has reignited midship. ICG ships Sachet, Sujeet and Samrat are ongoing with fire-fighting operations."

"A Dornier aircraft and ALH Dhruv helicopter have assessed the vessel, and no crew evacuation is required yet," ICG wrote further.

@IndiaCoastGuard continues its robust response to the fire onboard MV #MaerskFrankfurt. The fire in the forepart has been suppressed, but heavy smoke persists and has reignited midship. #ICG ships Sachet, Sujeet and Samrat are ongoing with fire-fighting operations. Additionally,… pic.twitter.com/ZXx2E1fYRP — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) July 20, 2024

(With inputs from ANI)