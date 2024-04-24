Breaking News
Baltimore officials accuse ship owner manager of negligence
Baltimore officials accuse ship owner, manager of negligence

Updated on: 24 April,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Baltimore
Agencies |

Said companies should have realised ship that brought down bridge and crew were unfit for voyage

The cargo ship Dali after running into the bridge. File Pic/X

The owner and manager of the massive container ship that took down the Francis Scott Key Bridge last month should be held fully liable for the deadly collapse, according to court papers filed on behalf of Baltimore’s mayor and city council.


The two companies filed a petition soon after the March 26 collapse asking a court to cap their liability under a pre-Civil War provision of an 1851 maritime law--a routine but important procedure for such cases. A federal court in Maryland will ultimately decide who’s responsible and how much they owe in what could become one of the most expensive maritime disasters in history.


Singapore-based Grace Ocean Private Ltd. owns the Dali, the vessel that veered off course and slammed into the bridge. Synergy Marine Pte Ltd., also based in Singapore, is the ship’s manager. In their filing, attorneys for the city accused them of negligence, arguing the companies should have realised the Dali was unfit for its voyage and manned the ship with a competent crew, among other issues.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

