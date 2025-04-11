Mira Road constable caught as kingpin of Rs 17-crore mephedrone lab on his farm in Latur; According to police sources, Kendre had been frequently taking medical leave to visit Latur and establish the illegal mephedrone (MD) production facility

The illegal mephedrone (MD) production facility in Latur. Pics/Hanif Patel

Listen to this article Raid at Latur drugs factory nets surprise catch: city cop x 00:00

Constable Pramod Kendre, attached to Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road, has been identified as the alleged mastermind behind a drug manufacturing unit set up on his land in a Latur village. According to police sources, Kendre had been frequently taking medical leave to visit Latur and establish the illegal mephedrone (MD) production facility.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, raided the unit on April 8 and uncovered a clandestine MD lab. During the operation, 11.36 kg of mephedrone worth approximately R17 crore was seized, along with a fully equipped lab and large quantities of raw materials.



Constable Pramod Kendre

Kendre, who hails from Latur district, joined the Maharashtra police in 2010 and has been posted at Naya Nagar police station since 2021. Following his arrest, he was suspended, and a report has been forwarded to the DRI.

Police officials said Kendre purchased the land in Latur a few years ago, claiming it was for farming. “He took medical leave on April 3 and never returned. Over the past few months, he frequently took leave to visit his village, telling colleagues he was setting up a farm and planning to build a house,” said an officer.

Another officer added, “Before 2021, Kendre was posted at Mira Road police station, where he came in contact with several drug dealers. We suspect one of them financed the operation.”



The accused (in maroon full-sleeve T-shirt) in police custody

Senior Inspector Amar Jagdale confirmed Kendre’s suspension, saying, “He was arrested in Latur in connection with the drug case. The manufacturing unit was on his own land. He had been on medical leave since April 3.”



During the April 8 raid in Rohina village, DRI officials dismantled the hidden lab. They recovered 8.44 kg of MD in powder form, 2.92 kg in liquid form, and equipment used in the manufacturing process. A police officer said Kendre attempted to flee on his bike during the raid but was nabbed after a brief chase.

The DRI arrested seven individuals, including Kendre. Two of the accused, both from Mumbai, are suspected to be a financier and a distributor in the racket. All have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Further investigation is underway.