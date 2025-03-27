The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has dismantled a clandestine drug lab in Maharashtra and seized 46.8 kg of Mephedrone (MD) valued at Rs 50 crore. Two individuals were arrested, and investigations into the network continue.

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has successfully dismantled a clandestine drug lab and seized 46.8 kg of Mephedrone (MD), a synthetic stimulant, with an estimated street value of Rs 50 crore. The operation, carried out on 22 March 2025, resulted in the arrest of two individuals from Mumbai’s Bhandup area.

This operation aligns with the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for a Drug-Free India (Nasha Mukt Bharat) and follows the directives of the Union Home Minister to curb drug networks across the country.

Acting on intelligence inputs, NCB officers raided a residential location in Bhandup, where they discovered 46.8 kg of white powdery substance, purported to be Mephedrone (MD). The illicit drug was concealed in a plastic container at the residence of one of the accused.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that the narcotic substance had been manufactured in a secret laboratory located in Mahad Industrial Area, Raigad District, Maharashtra. Following this revelation, NCB conducted a second raid at the Mahad facility, seizing suspicious chemicals believed to be used in the production of Mephedrone.

As per PTI reports, further investigations have revealed that the supplier of the drug has two previous cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). The accused was out on bail at the time of this operation, raising concerns about repeat offenders in drug trafficking networks.

NCB officials have confirmed that the case is currently under further investigation to trace additional links in the drug trade and identify potential accomplices involved in the production and distribution network.

This major seizure underscores the NCB’s unwavering commitment to dismantling organised drug networks operating across India. The agency has urged citizens to play an active role in the fight against narcotics by reporting any drug-related activities.

Individuals with information regarding illegal drug sales can contact the MANAS - National Narcotics Helpline on the toll-free number 1933.