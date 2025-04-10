DRI busts major mephedrone manufacturing unit in Latur; seizes drugs worth Rs 17 crore

Acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding a drug syndicate involved in the illegal production of Mephedrone, a banned substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, DRI officials launched a targeted operation on April 8, 2025

The facility was discovered in a remote, hilly area of Rohina village in Latur district

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, in coordination with its regional units, has successfully dismantled a clandestine Mephedrone manufacturing unit operating in Latur, Maharashtra. The operation led to the seizure of 11.36 kilograms of Mephedrone—valued at approximately Rs 17 crore in the illicit market—along with substantial quantities of raw materials and laboratory equipment.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding a drug syndicate involved in the illegal production of Mephedrone, a banned substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, DRI officials launched a targeted operation on April 8, 2025. The facility was discovered in a remote, hilly area of Rohina village in Latur district.

During the raid, officers recovered 8.44 kg of Mephedrone in dry powder form and 2.92 kg in liquid form. A fully equipped laboratory setup and a large cache of raw materials used in the drug's manufacture were also seized.

Five individuals were arrested on-site, including a serving police constable allegedly involved in the operation. Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of two additional suspects in Mumbai—a distributor and a financier—bringing the total number of arrests to seven.

“The total value of the seized Mephedrone is estimated at Rs 17 crore in the black market. All seven individuals have confessed to their roles in the financing, production, and trafficking of the psychotropic substance,” DRI officials said.

The accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, and further investigations are underway.