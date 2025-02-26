The suspect was carrying the drug in a bag and was identified as a resident of Bandra in Mumbai

The Palghar Police on Wednesday seized mephedrone also called as MD drugs worth Rs 25 lakh and arrested one person in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said, reported the PTI.

According to a police official, while patrolling localities under the Kasa police station jurisdiction, police officer Avinash Mandle and his team spotted a suspicious individual carrying a bag in front of a hotel in the Charoti area in Palghar district.

Upon stopping him for questioning and searching his belongings, the team discovered a packet wrapped in white paper hidden inside the clothes he was wearing.

Sensing foul play, the policemen contacted the Local Crime Branch, Palghar, requesting a drug testing kit, according to the official.

A trained officer examined the suspicious packet, which tested positive for mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug. The bag contained approximately 125 grams of mephedrone with an estimated market value of Rs 25 lakh, he said, as per the PTI.

The man carrying the drug was identified as Raj Baban Sheal, a 26-year-old resident of Bandra in Mumbai. Preliminary investigations indicated Sheal was traveling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai and had gotten down at Charoti to change vehicles, the official said, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

He was arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Navi Mumbai Police destroys drugs worth around Rs 10 crore

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai Police in Maharashtra on Wednesday said that it destroyed seized drugs worth around Rs 10 crore.

According to the officials, the Navi Mumbai police conducted the operation to destroy the drugs on Wednesday morning at around 11 am.

The destruction of drugs took place at Waste Management Ltd in Taloja MIDC, with senior officials present to oversee the process, an official said.

The action followed the police's efforts over the past year. In 2023-2024, the Navi Mumbai police registered 1,143 narcotics-related cases and arrested 1,743 people involved in drug-related activities.

These arrests resulted in the seizure of drugs worth Rs 56 crore, said an official.

Among those arrested were 111 African nationals and 224 Bangladeshi citizens, with drugs worth Rs 38 crore recovered from them, an official statement said.

(with PTI inputs)