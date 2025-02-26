Breaking News
New India Co-operative Bank scam: Ex-bank official under scanner for siphoning off ‘nine-digit amount’
Mumbai PoP idol ban: ‘It is a myth that clay idols can’t be big’
Mumbai: Clean-up marshals collect Rs 4.54 crore in fines since April
Mumbai: Metro Aqua Line 3 conducts trials on line that goes under Mithi River
Mumbai: Three arrested for selling obscene videos hacked from CCTVs in Prayagraj
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Rs 34 lakh IMFL hidden in cement mixer vehicle seized in Navi Mumbai 1 held

Rs 34 lakh IMFL hidden in cement mixer vehicle seized in Navi Mumbai; 1 held

Updated on: 26 February,2025 12:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the state excise department laid a trap on Belapur road in the early hours of Tuesday; at around 1.15 am, officials noticed a cement mixer vehicle reaching the area and intercepted it

Rs 34 lakh IMFL hidden in cement mixer vehicle seized in Navi Mumbai; 1 held

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Rs 34 lakh IMFL hidden in cement mixer vehicle seized in Navi Mumbai; 1 held
x
00:00

The officials said that the Maharashtra excise department has seized Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), valued at Rs 34.39 lakh, while it was being smuggled in a cement mixer vehicle in Navi Mumbai, reported news agency PTI.


Acting on a tip-off, a team from the state excise department laid a trap on Belapur road in the early hours of Tuesday.


At around 1.15 am, officials noticed a cement mixer vehicle reaching the area and intercepted it, reported PTI.


They found 495 boxes of IMFL, concealed within compartments of the vehicle, said Pravin Tambe, superintendent, state excise Thane, reported PTI.

The liquor, manufactured in Goa, was being transported illegally, he said.

The authorities seized the liquor stock and the vehicle.

The vehicle driver was arrested and a case was registered against the transporter involved in the smuggling operation, the official said.

Six booked for Rs 3.25 lakh power theft in Thane

Police have registered a case against six tenants of a chawl in Maharashtra's Thane district on charges of power theft of Rs 3.25 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials of a power supply company visited the chawl (row tenement) at Nadi Naka in Bhiwandi area for an inspection on January 23 and found the six tenents had drawn power directly from a nearby electric pole with the help of a wire, an official from Shanti Nagar police station said.

It was estimated that the six accused illegally drew a total of 10,699 units of power valued at Rs 3.25 lakh in one year till January 2025, he said.

Based on a complaint by power supply company official, an FIR was registered on Monday against the six accused under provisions of the Electricity Act 2003, the police said.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

navi mumbai belapur thane Crime News maharashtra mumbai crime news mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK