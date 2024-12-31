The department acted on tip-offs and raided areas such as Marine Drive, Malabar Hill, Cuffe Parade, Dadar, Worli, BKC, Sion, Dharavi, and other parts of the city, seizing illicit liquor and arresting 308 individuals

The state excise department in Mumbai seized illicit and counterfeit liquor worth over Rs 1 crore between April and November this year. Officials claim that the drive has continued this month, but a manpower shortage has posed a significant challenge to maintaining the same level of consistency in the raids.

“There is an ongoing drive this December with a six-member flying squad team and a special district flying squad team patrolling across Mumbai city jurisdiction. Special night drives are being conducted throughout the city, and additional drives will be held on December 31, with strict action taken in accordance with the law. However, we are severely short of manpower and are doing our best to manage,” the officer added.

The department acted on tip-offs and raided areas such as Marine Drive, Malabar Hill, Cuffe Parade, Dadar, Worli, BKC, Sion, Dharavi, and other parts of the city, seizing illicit liquor and arresting 308 individuals. “Patrolling during elections and festivities to prevent counterfeit brands from entering the city also led to the recovery of illegitimate consignments,” the officer told Mid-Day.



The police have registered 311 cases and apprehended 308 individuals involved in the trade of illicit or counterfeit liquor. “We have arrested 308 accused across the city for their involvement in the transportation and supply of illicit liquor,” the officer said.



According to data from the excise department, a total of 123 litres of illicit liquor has been seized within Mumbai city limits. Additionally, the department intercepted consignments smuggled into Maharashtra, which included 1,291 litres of country-made liquor, 1,351 litres of toddy, approximately 481 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor, 276 liters of scotch, and 524 litres of beer.

“The illicit liquor was brought into the city from other states and sold within city limits. It was transported using trucks and tempos. We have also seized several vehicles during the raids,” the officer said.

From April to November 2024:

Total cases: 311

Detected accused: 304

Undetected accused: 7

Arrested individuals: 308

Seized vehicles: 17