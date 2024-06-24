Raids on illicit liquor units in Thane and Raigad; goods worth over Rs 31 lakh destroyed

The raiding teams destroyed nearly 600 litres of hand furnace liquor, more than 69,000 litres of chemicals and other materials as well some distilleries

The officials on Monday said that the Maharashtra excise department has conducted raids on several illicit liquor manufacturing centres in Thane and Raigad districts and disposed of alcohol and other materials valued at more than Rs 31 lakh, reported news agency PTI.

State Excise Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi spearheaded the crackdown on Saturday and the exercise, conducted by nearly 130 personnel, also included use of boats at some places, a release by the Thane District Information Office said, reported PTI.

The raiding teams destroyed nearly 600 litres of hand furnace liquor, more than 69,000 litres of chemicals and other materials as well some distilleries, it said, reported PTI.

More than 30 cases have been registered under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions, it said.

In another case, an official on Monday said that eight persons have been arrested and four police personnel suspended after a bar in Pune was found operating beyond permissible time limit, reported PTI.

Police had launched a probe after a viral video purportedly showed some persons with a drug-like substance at the bar located on Fergusson College Road in Maharashtra's Pune city.

According to police, the bar was operating till 5 am on Sunday and liquor was being sold beyond the permissible time limit, reported PTI.

Bars and pubs in Pune are allowed to remain open till 1.30 am.

"We have arrested eight persons, including owners and employees of the Liquid Leisure Lounge (L3) after it came to light that the establishment was operating beyond the permissible time limit on Sunday," Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar told PTI.

Those arrested have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, Maharashtra Prohibition Act, and the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, he told PTI.

An inspector, an assistant inspector and two beat marshals from the Shivajinagar police station, who were on night duty, have been suspended in connection with the case, the official said, reported PTI.

Asked about the video showing some persons with a drug-like substance at the bar, another police official said they were looking into it.

Pune MP and Union minister Murlidhar Mohol in a post on X said though the action of suspension has been taken immediately, the police commissioner has also been instructed to launch a dedicated drive against narcotics and depute a separate manpower for it.

"All colleges, pubs, hotels and other suspicious places should be searched with strict action. Police have been instructed to go to the root to see how drugs are available in the city," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)