Thane: Software engineer from loses Rs 40 lakh in 'task fraud'

A 25-year-old software engineer from Thane district of Maharashtra district allegedly lost about Rs 40 lakh in a 'task fraud', an official told PTI on Saturday.

The resident of the Kalyan area was reportedly cheated between June 6 and June 16, he said.

The complainant reportedly told the police that two people contacted him offering a part-time job that involved rating hotels and restaurants online.

According to the PTI report, the man said he was initially paid some money for the 'tasks' but was later coaxed into investing in schemes that promised 'high' returns. Citing the FIR, the official told PTI that the man invested Rs. 40.4 lakh over ten days.

The man realised he had been conned after he did not get any returns on his investments despite follow-ups, reported PTI.

On his complaint, the Kolsewadi police on Thursday reportedly registered a case against two persons, including one identified as Avika Mishra, for cheating.

A probe is underway to track down the alleged scammers, the official said, according to PTI.

Six arrested for cheating Mira Road trader of Rs 25 lakh.

Six people were arrested for allegedly cheating a trader of Rs 25 lakh in Mira Road in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Friday, according to PTI.

As per the PTI report, from June last year to June 2024, the six accused lured him into partnering in a flour mill business and cheated him after he invested Rs 24.98 lakh, the Mira Road police station official told PTI.

As per the agency report, the accused have been identified as Riku alias Avinash Phatak, Sishodia alias Manish Thakur, Ashraf Chowdhari, Jamal Ansari, Ashish Mishra, and Jagarti Manish Choudhari.

The six accused have been reportedly charged under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), and 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), the official added.

Meanwhile, Thane police registered a case against an employee of a Thane jewelry shop for allegedly running away with ornaments worth about Rs 5 lakh, an official said on Wednesday earlier this week, reported news agency PTI.