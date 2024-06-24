Maharashtra: Man cheats Thane woman of Rs 59 lakh after promising marriage

Thane woman, a resident of Khadakpada in the Kalyan area, in her police complaint said she came to know the accused through a matrimonial site in July last year

The police on Monday said that a man allegedly cheated a 29-year-old Thane woman from Maharashtra's Thane district of Rs 59.56 lakh after promising to marry her, reported news agency PTI.

According to the PTI report, the Thane woman, a resident of Khadakpada in the Kalyan area, in her police complaint said she came to know the accused through a matrimonial site in July last year.

After promising to marry her, the man took the money from her on multiple occasions under some pretext, an official from Khadakpada police station told PTI.

To fulfil his demands, the Thane woman also took money from her family members and friends. The man also forced her to take a loan on a credit card and failed to repay it, the official told PTI.

When the woman asked for the money, he tried to avoid her.

Based on her complaint, the police on Saturday registered an FIR against the man under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust), the official said, adding a probe was on into the case.

In another case, an official on Saturday said that the police have registered a case against a man in Maharashtra's Thane for allegedly duping a 69-year-old businessman to the tune of over Rs 20 lakh in the supply of machines and rides for children in the game zone, reported PTI.

The offence was committed between November 2022 and 2024, he said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the businessman, Veerdhaval Ghag, the police registered the case on Thursday against the accused, who runs a firm, under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust), the official of Naupada police station told PTI.

"The complainant had placed an order for some machines worth Rs 22 lakh for the children's game zone. But as per the complaint, the material supplied by the accused was a used one and not new," the official told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)