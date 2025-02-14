Earlier, the department had received a tip that liquor brought from Daman and Goa was being repackaged in bottles of expensive brands, the official said

The excise department has seized cheap alcohol, valued at Rs 14 lakh, which were packed in bottles of reputed brands in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police have arrested three individuals, an official said on Friday, PTI reported.

As per PTI, the seizure from Maharashtra’s Shahapur and Karjat talukas was made on Wednesday.

Earlier, the department had received a tip that liquor brought from Daman and Goa was being repackaged in bottles of expensive brands, the official said.

Following an operation led by inspector D R Parab, the officials seized around 126 boxes of counterfeit liquor valued at Rs 13.81 lakh and took three individuals into custody, the official added, PTI reported.

Police in Gadchiroli seize illegal liquor and vehicle worth Rs 3.4 lakh in major bust

In a significant crackdown on illegal liquor trade, the Gadchiroli police seized a four-wheeled vehicle along with contraband alcohol worth ₹3,42,500. The operation took place on January 20, 2025, as part of an ongoing effort to curb the illegal sale and transport of alcohol in the district, where a prohibition law is in effect.

The operation was initiated after receiving a tip-off from an anonymous source that a silver Ford Fiesta vehicle was transporting illegal liquor from the Aramori area, heading towards Wadsa. Acting swiftly, police officer Shailesh Torakpawar of Wadsa Police Station, under the supervision of Police Inspector Ajay Jagtap, began tracking the vehicle. However, the driver attempted to evade the police by speeding away from Shankarpur towards Kurkheda.

Upon receiving further information from Inspector Jagtap, Inspector Mahendra Wagh of Kurkheda Police Station, along with a police team, set up an ambush near Gothangav. At around 10:00 PM, the Ford Fiesta was spotted speeding towards their position. Despite attempts by the police to stop the vehicle, the driver continued to flee, eventually managing to escape into the night after abandoning the vehicle near Tukaram Vidyalaya in Mauja Kadoli.

A thorough search of the vehicle revealed 25 boxes containing 2,375 bottles of illegal liquor, specifically 90 ml bottles of Tiger Brand Santara, estimated to be worth Rs 1,42,500. The vehicle, a Ford Fiesta, was also valued at Rs 2,00,000, bringing the total value of the seized goods to Rs 3,42,500.

Following this discovery, a case was registered at Kurkheda Police Station under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act and the Motor Vehicle Act. The authorities are continuing their investigation to track down the driver, who remains at large.

(With agency inputs)