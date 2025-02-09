Breaking News
Goa welcomes 4.67 lakh foreign visitors in 2024 compared to 4.52 lakh in 2023: State Tourism Minister

Updated on: 09 February,2025 10:35 AM IST  |  Panaji
PTI |

The foreign tourists arrived in Goa through chartered flights, international scheduled flights, cruises and domestic flights too, the minister said

Goa welcomes 4.67 lakh foreign visitors in 2024 compared to 4.52 lakh in 2023: State Tourism Minister

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

Goa welcomes 4.67 lakh foreign visitors in 2024 compared to 4.52 lakh in 2023: State Tourism Minister
The number of international travellers to Goa is on the rise, with 4.67 lakh foreigners arriving in the coastal state last year against 4.52 lakh in 2023, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte has said.


During the year 2020, a total of 3,00,193 international tourists arrived in Goa, but the number dropped to 22,128 in 2021, Khaunte said in a written reply tabled in the state assembly during its winter session held recently.

The year 2022 saw Goa again attracting foreign travellers with 1.69 lakh tourists arriving in the state, followed by a major serge in 2023 when 4.52 lakh international tourists visited the state, he said.

Last year, 4.67 lakh international tourists visited the coastal state, Khaunte said responding to a question by Goa Forward party MLA Vijai Sardesai.


The foreign tourists arrived in Goa through chartered flights, international scheduled flights, cruises and domestic flights too, the minister added.


The two-day winter session of the state assembly was held on February 6 and 7.

Also Read: ‘I’m willing to pay more if Goa remains peaceful’: Is India's sunshine state losing tourists?

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Goa travel tourism travel news lifestyle

