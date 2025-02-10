At the beginning of the Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC), four hardcore Maoists, including a senior divisional committee member and an area committee member, surrendered before the Gadchiroli Police and CRPF. The surrendered Maoists, carrying a total reward of Rs 28 lakh, cited disillusionment with the ideology, mistreatment, and the govt

Courtesy: Gadchrioli police

In a significant development at the beginning of the Tactical Counter-Offensive Campaign (TCOC), four hardcore Maoists, collectively carrying a bounty of Rs. 28 lakhs, have surrendered before the Gadchiroli Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The surrendered Maoists include one senior cadre Divisional Committee Member (DVCM), one Area Committee Member (ACM), and two Platoon Members. Notably, two husband-and-wife couples have chosen to lay down arms and embrace a dignified life within mainstream society.

Disillusioned by the empty promises of Maoism and disheartened by the relentless cycle of violence inflicted upon civilians, an increasing number of members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) have been drawn towards the Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy implemented by the Government of Maharashtra since 2005. As a testament to the effectiveness of this policy, a total of 695 active Maoists have surrendered before the Gadchiroli Police to date.

Today, four Maoists, namely:

Ashok Pochya Sadmek alias Balanna alias Chandrashekhar (DVCM, Technical Team), aged 63 years, resident of Arkapalli, Tehsil Aheri, District Gadchiroli;

Vanita Dohe Zore (ACM, Technical Team), aged 54 years, resident of Kornar, Tehsil Etapalli, District Gadchiroli;

Sadhu Lingu Mohanda alias Shailesh alias Sameer (PM, Platoon No. 32), aged 30 years, resident of Tumarkodi, Tehsil Bhamragad, District Gadchiroli; and

Munni Podiya Korsa (PM), aged 25 years, resident of Siligair, Tehsil Kola, District Sukama, Chhattisgarh—have surrendered before law enforcement authorities.

Profiles of the surrendered Maoists

1. Ashok Pochya Sadmek alias Balanna alias Chandrashekhar

Tenure in the Maoist organisation:

Recruited in Aheri LOS in 1991; served until 1995.

Promoted to ACM (Area Committee Member) in 1995; operated in Tada LOS (MP) Balaghat until 1997.

Transferred back to Aheri LOS in 1998; continued as ACM until 1999.

Promoted to Commander in Chamorshi LOS, serving until 2003.

Elevated to DVCM (Divisional Committee Member) in 2003; continued in Chamorshi LOS until 2005.

Served as Dalam Commander of Aheri LOS from 2005 to 2007.

Engaged in Maoist Literature Education Committee from 2007 to 2017.

Joined the Technical Team in 2018 and remained there until his surrender.

Registered offences:

A total of 82 crimes, including 31 encounters, 17 cases of arson, and 34 other offences.

2. Vanita Dohe Zore

Tenure in the Maoist Organisation:

Joined Etapalli LOS in 1993; served until 1995.

Transferred to Tipagad LOS in 1995; worked as a member until 1999.

Became Commander of National Park Women LOS in 1999; served until 2005.

Worked as a teacher at Janatana Government Schools in various villages from 2005 to 2010.

Promoted to ACM (Area Committee Member) in 2010.

Worked for Janatana Sarkar between 2010 and 2019, organising village meetings.

Assigned to the Usewada area from 2019 to 2022.

Transferred to the Technical Team in 2022 and worked as an ACM until her surrender.

Registered offences:

A total of 11 crimes, including 1 encounter, 2 cases of arson, and 8 other offences.

3. Sadhu Lingu Mohanda alias Shailesh alias Sameer

Tenure in the Maoist Organisation:

Recruited as a Jan Militia member in 2011; served in Bhamragad LOS until 2012.

Became Bhaskar Hichami’s bodyguard in 2012; continued until 2017.

Transferred to Kasansur LOS in 2017; served until 2018.

Injured in the Kasanasur-Boriya encounter in 2018; moved to the Staff Team from 2018 to 2021.

Transferred to Platoon No. 32 in July 2021 and remained a Platoon Member until surrender.

Registered offences:

A total of 4 crimes, including 2 encounters and 2 other offences.

4. Munni Podiya Korsa

Tenure in the Maoist Organisation:

Joined Basaguda LOS in 2015.

Transferred to Platoon No. 07 in 2016; served until 2018.

Transferred to Platoon No. 32 in 2018; served until 2019.

Assigned to the Supply Team in 2019; worked until 2021.

Moved to the Mad Division in 2021; worked as a teacher at Janatana Government School until surrender.

Registered offences:

Details under verification.

Reasons for Surrender

Constant police patrolling rendered movement in the forests difficult.

Senior Maoist leaders neglected medical issues of members.

Female Maoists were abandoned during encounters, leading to fatal consequences.

Fellow tribals were executed based on mere suspicion of being police informers.

Women faced severe discrimination from senior Maoist leaders.

Funds collected in the name of the movement were misappropriated by senior cadres.

Tribal youth were exploited solely for the benefit of senior Maoist leaders.

Rewards and rehabilitation assistance

Rewards on previous arrest warrants:

Ashok Pochya Sadmek – Rs. 16 lakhs

Vanita Dohe Zore – Rs. 6 lakhs

Sadhu Lingu Mohanda – Rs. 4 lakhs

Munni Podiya Korsa – Rs. 2 lakhs

Surrender rewards:

Ashok Pochya Sadmek – Rs. 8.5 lakhs

Vanita Dohe Zore – Rs. 5 lakhs

Sadhu Lingu Mohanda – Rs. 5 lakhs

Munni Podiya Korsa – Rs. 4.5 lakhs

Additional Rs. 1.5 lakhs for each husband-and-wife couple

Collective group surrender reward – Rs. 4 lakhs

Government and police statements

The Maharashtra Government’s robust anti-Maoist operations and its dedicated surrender and rehabilitation programme have led to the surrender of 50 hardcore Maoists from 2022 to date. This marks the 17th surrender of the current year. The operation was conducted under the guidance of senior officials, including Special Inspector General of Police (ANO) Shri Sandip Patil, DIG Gadchiroli Range Shri Ankit Goyal, DIG (Ops.) CRPF Shri Ajai Kumar Sharma, SP Gadchiroli Shri Neelotpal, and Commandant of 09 Bn CRPF Shri Shambhu Kumar.

SP Gadchiroli, Shri Neelotpal, assured that all necessary assistance would be provided to those willing to surrender and integrate into mainstream society. He urged active Maoists to abandon the path of violence and embrace democracy and development.