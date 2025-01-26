During the Republic Day ceremony, six brave police officers were promoted for their exceptional service

The Gadchiroli Police in Maharashtra on Sunday celebrated the 76th Republic Day, honoring police heroes and community progress in the district, the officials said.

An event also took place at the Gadchiroli Police Headquarters, where Superintendent of Police, Nilotpala, led the celebrations. The day was filled with inspiring activities, honors, and announcements, reflecting the commitment of the police force and the community.

Five police naik (constables) were promoted to the rank of police constable, and one police constable was elevated to the rank of assistant sub-inspector. The officials were recognised for their courageous work in fighting against Maoist insurgents in the region. Nilotpala presented them with flowers in appreciation of their dedication.

Following the ceremony, the Superintendent of Police held a meeting with the families of martyrs to listen to their concerns and offer support.

At the Gadchiroli Police Headquarters, Republic Day celebrations also included a flag-hoisting ceremony by Gadchiroli’s Minister of State, Ashish Jaiswal.

The event featured a colorful procession and thrilling demonstrations by the police, showcasing their skills and discipline. A cultural program was also organized to celebrate the day.

Republic Day was celebrated in all police sub-divisions, posts, and police stations throughout the district with great enthusiasm.

One of the most significant events took place in Pengunta, a remote, Maoist-affected area.

For the first time, the Republic Day was celebrated here with a flag-hoisting ceremony attended by around 150-200 locals.

Despite the area's challenges, residents participated in the event, showing their support for peace and unity.

To mark the occasion, cricket and volleyball matches were organised for the community, providing an opportunity for people to come together and celebrate.

Another key development on Republic Day was the establishment of a new police beat in Konasari, under the jurisdiction of post Ashte. Due to an increase in population and concerns about law and order in the area, a new police presence was needed. The new beat will help ensure safety and prevent crime in the region.

The flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Konasari, with the presence of police officers, local leaders, and respected community members.