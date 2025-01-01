Among those who surrendered was senior cadre Vimla Chandra Sidam alias Tarakka. She was the most prominent among the surrendered Maoists

CM Fadnavis during the event on Wednesday. Pic/Gadchiroli Police

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Woman Maoist active for 38 years along with 10 others surrenders before CM Fadnavis in Gadchiroli x 00:00

A total of 11 Naxalites, including a woman Maoist who had been active for last 38 years on Wednesday surrendered before Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Gadchiroli, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

CM Fadnavis was on a tour of Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra on January 1.

Among those who surrendered was senior cadre Vimla Chandra Sidam alias Tarakka. She was the most prominent among the surrendered Maoists.

Among those who gave themselves up were high-ranking members of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZCM), Divisional Committee Members (DVCMs), and Area Committee Members (ACMs). The group had been involved in Maoist activities in the Gadchiroli and surrounding areas for many years. These Maoists were carrying a collective bounty of Rs 1.03 crore, were involved in launching attacks on security personnel, the police said.

The eleven Maoists who surrendered on Wednesday were identified as Vimala Chandra Sidam alias Tara alias Vatsala alias Tarakka, 62, Suresh Baisagi Uike alias Chaitu alias Boti, 56, Kalpana Ganpati Torrem alias Bharati alias Madani, 55, Arjun Tanu Hichami alias Sagar alias Suresh, 32, Vanita Sukalu Dhurve alias Sushila, 31, Sammi Pandu Mattami alias Bandi, 25, Nisha Bodka Hedo alias Shanti, 31, Shruti Ulage alias Hedo, Manna, 26, Shashikala Pattiram Dhurve alias Shruti, 29, Soni

Sukku Mattami, 23, Akash Soma Pungati alias Watte, 20, the Gadchiroli Police said.

The Maharashtra Government had announced a total cash reward of over Rs 1 crore for the surrender of these top Maoist leaders. The reward includes funds for their rehabilitation under the state's Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy, which has been effective since 2005. The individuals who surrendered will receive substantial financial support as part of the government's efforts to reintegrate them into mainstream society.

CM Fadnavis inaugurated the 32-km-long Gatta-Gardewada-Wangeturi road and bus services of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on the Wangeturi-Gardewada-Gatta-Aheri route in Gadchiroli district during his visit.

He said people no more support Naxalites and not a single person is now willing to join the outlawed movement which is "very significant".

The chief minister conducted an aerial review of the Gatta-Gardewada-Todgatta-Wangeturi road and the Tadguda bridge.

CM Fadnavis also hailed the Gadchiroli police for their work against Naxalism.

CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated a new helicopter hangar for Gadchiroli Police, a gesture to enhance security measures. He also released the Gadchiroli Police's 2025 Table Calendar, highlighting the sacrifices and bravery of C-60 commandos, a special police force formed to tackle Maoist insurgency in the region.