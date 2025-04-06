Actress Samyuktha Hornad reveals what sparked her love for animals

Actress Samyuktha Hornad, who is known to be an ardent animal lover, has now disclosed that being a loner when she was a child didn’t weaken her

Actress Samyuktha Hornad, who is known to be an ardent animal lover, has now disclosed that being a loner when she was a child didn’t weaken her and that on the contrary, it shoved her into the fierce, real love of animals, nature, and the universe.



Taking to her Instagram timeline to pen a lengthy post on her love for penguins, actress Samyuktha Hornad wrote, “I got to hang out with some legit penguins as a part of a shoot for a series with @therealkapildev. Turns out, they really are the coolest.”

The actress recalled a time in school when those bullying her would call her a penguin to hurt her.

“Back in school, I was a friendless wonder, and my “cool” classmates (aka the bully brigade) called me a penguin, thinking it’d sting. Joke’s on them — I took it as a compliment because penguins are basically tuxedoed VIPs of the animal kingdom and I wanted to be one of them. 🐧 also, I was a big fan of Pingu!,” she wrote.

Stating that as a part of the shoot, she had a full-on chit-chat with “these cuties”, the actress dwelt on how life flips the script.

She said,“Being a loner didn’t weaken me; it shoved me into the fierce, real love of animals, nature, and the universe, where squawking birds and cosmic gusts always had my back.”

Samyuktha further said, “Sometimes I think about little me, whose childhood friends were trees, the moon, dogs, and clouds — I wish I could zip back in time and tell lil Samyu, ‘Hold tight, my girl, your social life’s about to level up with some penguins, lions, cheetahs and leopards.’ She’d be so happy to know that she’s gonna be the coolest, the most badass person in the whole wide world.”

