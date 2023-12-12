Mumbai: Ban on feeding strays at Colaba garden draws ire of animal lovers

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 December,2023 07:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

Animal lovers say it’s inhumane to let helpless canines, felines starve until new feeding space is established

Sagar Upvan at Cuffe Parade in Colaba on Monday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The sudden decision of Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) to ban feeding stray cats and dogs at Colaba’s Sagar Upvan, a botanical garden, has upset animal lovers, who have sought a solution to the issue. Animal lover Veena Pinto told mid-day that some have been feeding animals in the garden for more than two decades. “Suddenly, the MbPT banned feeding animals living in the garden,” she said.


The garden, which is managed by the port trust, is spread over 12 acres with one side facing the Arabian Sea. It also houses a glass-covered cactus garden. MbPT Chairman Rajiv Jalota did not respond to mid-day’s calls and messages. Advocate Makrand Narvekar, a former corporator, said, “I have received a call from an animal feeder expressing concerns. I was not aware of the issue. I will get more information and find out what has happened.”



Pinto added that feeding should be allowed as it is inhumane to let animals starve until MbPT identifies suitable feeding spots in the garden. “We take care not to disturb others while feeding animals and also maintain cleanliness,” Pinto said. “Cats are sterilised and if any falls sick or gets wounded, feeders ensure they get medical treatment. On Monday morning, security guards were allowed to feed animals after we gave a note and informed them that a letter would be emailed to the MbPT authorities,” she added.

A cat feeder said on the condition of anonymity, “We don’t just feed animals. I’m just like a caretaker. I’ve been feeding cats for 12 years. Suddenly, the authorities published a notice banning feeding. Where will these cats go? There are around 42 felines in the garden. I give them medical treatment if needed.”

42
Approx no of cats in garden

