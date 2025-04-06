Every time the audience sees a tiny possibility that their favourite Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara might get a sequel, they jump in excitement

It's been over a decade since Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar gave us one of the best films of our lives, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The 2011 release is not just a film but an emotion for many, and every time the audience sees a tiny possibility that their favourite ZNMD might get a sequel, they jump in excitement. With themes like soul-searching, reunion, restart, and an unforgettable trip, the movie inspires this generation to take a break.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to get a sequel?

Well, recently the trio came together and speculation was rife that they were going to announce a sequel to their classic film. But to our disappointment, it was just for an ad. However, now we believe ZNMD fans might get a reason to celebrate, as Hrithik Roshan has hinted towards the possibility of a sequel. Yes, you read it right. Recently on April 4, Hrithik attended the Rangotsav event in Atlanta where he talked about his classic film. When asked to describe ZNMD in a word, Hrithik shared, “I’ll describe it in five words. It’s really ‘Freedom from the shatters of the mind.’ That’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara."

Further, when being asked about the possibility of a sequel to the film, Hrithik, with a smile on his face, shared, “Meri jo instincts hain, woh keh rahi hain ki aisa hoga. Kab hoga, pata nahi, but hoga." (My instincts are telling me it will happen. I don’t know when, but it will.)

About Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which was released in 2011, is considered one of the finest road trip movies from India. The film featured an ensemble cast including Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin. It was filmed in Spain, India, Egypt, and the UK.

The film masterfully blended personal conflicts with the thrill of adventure sports as three childhood friends set out on a road trip in Spain ahead of Kabir's (played by Abhay Deol) wedding. It was both a critical and commercial success. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara also marked Zoya Akhtar's second directorial venture after Luck By Chance.