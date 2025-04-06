Have you heard? After the Sikandar fiasco, directed by AR Murugadoss, Salman Khan seems to be brushing off the dust and charging ahead; Hrithik Roshan opened up about directing his dream project, Krrish 4

NTR Jr, Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan

Listen to this article Have you heard? Hrithik Roshan on directing Krrish 4; Salman Khan brainstorms ideas for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 x 00:00

Director in me

ADVERTISEMENT

Hrithik Roshan recently hung out with fans in Atlanta, USA, to celebrate his 25-year run in Bollywood—and spilled some piping hot tea. He opened up about directing his dream project, Krrish 4, and admitted he’s a bundle of nerves. “I directed the making of Koyla. And now I’m going behind the camera again. Good luck to me. I can’t tell you all how nervous I am, I’ll need all the encouragement I possibly can get,” he said. He also dropped an update on War 2 with Yash Raj Films, co-starring NTR Jr and Kiara Advani. “I’m extremely proud of this film. There’s only one song pending, the rest of the film is shot. The song that we will be shooting is with NTR Jr and I’ll go back and finish it,” Hrithik shared. Cue fan excitement!

Moving on

V Vijayendra Prasad, Salman Khan and AR Murugadoss

After the Sikandar fiasco, directed by AR Murugadoss, Salman Khan seems to be brushing off the dust and charging ahead—possibly with a sequel to one of his hits. Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 has reportedly entered the development stage. Salman and ace screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad recently sat down to brainstorm ideas. Word is they met “a couple of days ago and have come up with an idea and discussions [on the movie] are on.” FYI, Prasad isn’t just any writer—he’s the brain behind the epic Baahubali franchise and RRR (2022). No biggie.

Rumour has it

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda

Amid swirling dating rumours, Suhana Khan was recently spotted dining with Agastya Nanda and his family at a popular Cantonese restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. The outing has only added fuel to the gossip fire, especially since the duo debuted together in The Archies (2023). Neither Suhana nor Agastya has addressed the whispers publicly. But here’s the interesting bit—just a few months ago, Agastya reportedly went on holiday with Suhana and her family, including none other than Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. On the work front, Suhana’s big-screen debut is coming up in King, where she’ll share screen space with superstar dad, while Agastya gears up for Ikkis.

Age, no bar

Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi, queen of soul-stirring performances, has opened up about the not-so-glam side of aging. In a candid chat with a channel, the Dabba Cartel star revealed that both she and writer-husband Javed Akhtar are noticing cognitive shifts. “We’re aware that some faculties are beginning to fade, especially memory,” she admitted. She called aging a “second childhood”—minus the fun, sadly. Azmi stressed the need to include the elderly in family life, not shut them out. With bold roles ahead, like in Lahore 1947, she’s proving the story doesn’t end with the silver strands.

Drama over K-drama

R Madhavan

R Madhavan just voiced what every Gen X parent has been secretly thinking: what’s with Gen Z and their K-fixation? He’s baffled by the all-consuming obsession with K-pop and K-drama. “How did K-pop manage to seep into our culture like this? How did we lose our audience? What’s different about their storytelling?” he pondered, before tossing in a cheeky punchline: “These questions are frying my brain right now.” Classic Maddy. Meanwhile, his latest, Test, is now streaming on Netflix—no subtitles required for this.