Shabana Azmi, one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated and versatile actresses, marks a special milestone this year. Azmi has completed 50 years in the film industry. On this special occasion, Vidya Balan posted a sweet video in collaboration with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's production house page, giving a heartfelt tribute to her favourite actress.

Azmi graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in 1973, and just a year later, made her cinematic debut in Shyam Benegal’s critically acclaimed social drama 'Ankur' (1974). Her powerful portrayal in the film not only won over audiences but also earned her the National Award for Best Actress—an incredible feat for her debut performance. This set the stage for a career defined by depth, range, and consistent excellence.

Vidya Balan’s Special Note for Shabana Azmi

Vidya Balan, who shares a very close bond with Azmi, shared a long voice note on her love for the veteran actress. Vidya stated, “How can I possibly choose one favourite Shabana Azmi performance? Shabana Azmi has probably had the strongest influence on me as an actor. She was the first actor to make me realize that women could have a voice on screen.”

She concluded her long note by saying, “I think sometimes when you watch a performance, you feel that, of course, these are beautiful lines, but that actor has brought a truth to it that very rarely do you see those kinds of moments in a performance. So that’s my love for Shabana ji. No one like her, truly.”

Shabana Azmi’s 5 National Film Awards

In her 5 decade long career, Shabana Azmi went on to win four more National Film Awards for Best Actress for her performances in 'Arth' (1982), 'Khandhar' (1984), 'Paar' (1984), and 'Godmother' (1999), after her first National Award for her debut film 'Ankur'. As the only actor, male or female, to receive five National Film Awards, Azmi’s filmography remains unparalleled. Over the course of five decades, she has worked with some of the most prominent directors in Indian and international cinema, leaving a legacy that continues to inspire generations of actors.

Shabana Azmi’s Upcoming Work to Look Forward To

Azmi was last seen on the big screen in the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani'. She essayed the role of Alia Bhatt's grandmother, who rekindles an old romance with the character played by Dharmendra. She was lauded for her nuanced performance in the film, which was a box office hit.

She will next be seen in the film 'Bun Tikki', backed by designer Manish Malhotra. The film stands out as the most anticipated debut picture of the year, bringing together two renowned actors, Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman, on the big screen. The film is directed by Faraz Arif Ansari and also stars actor Abhay Deol. Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza will produce the film under the umbrella of Manish Malhotra’s Stage 5 Productions.