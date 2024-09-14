Breaking News
Vaishnaw takes Mumbai local train, discusses major infra upgrades
Government renames Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram
Foundation of democracy still strong: Sharad Pawar on Kejriwal's bail
Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for Eid-E-Milad, check details
PM Awas Yojana: 12k houses to be built for dabbawalas, cobblers, says Fadnavis
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Anjini Dhawan Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone are my definite favourites

Anjini Dhawan: Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone are my definite favourites

Updated on: 15 September,2024 07:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Making her debut with Binny and Family, Anjini wants to emulate uncle Varun’s versatility by exploring genres

Anjini Dhawan: Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone are my definite favourites

Varun Dhawan and Anjini Dhawan

Listen to this article
Anjini Dhawan: Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone are my definite favourites
x
00:00

As she takes her first steps into Bollywood, Anjini Dhawan has her actor-uncle Varun Dhawan as a guiding force. To the youngster, who is making her debut with Binny and Family, Varun’s filmography also serves as a reference point for the kind of career she wants. She says she wants to emulate Varun’s versatility. “I want to be able to do an action film, a romantic film, a drama, a comedy, and not limit myself to a specific genre. Varun bhaiyya has exhibited variety. As a teenager, Student of the Year [2012] was the coolest film for me. He did [comedies], then romantic films. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania [2014] and Badrinath Ki Dulhania [2017] are two of my top 10 movies. [At the same time], I love his Bhediya [2022] and Badlapur [2015]. Now, he is coming with an action film, Baby John,” she says.


Away from home, Anjini is inspired by two actors, whose choice of projects and acting prowess have influenced her. “Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone are my definite favourites. I love their films,” she marvels.




"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

varun dhawan Anjini Dhawan humpty sharma ki dulhania badrinath ki dulhania bhediya badlapur bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK