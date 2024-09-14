Making her debut with Binny and Family, Anjini wants to emulate uncle Varun’s versatility by exploring genres

As she takes her first steps into Bollywood, Anjini Dhawan has her actor-uncle Varun Dhawan as a guiding force. To the youngster, who is making her debut with Binny and Family, Varun’s filmography also serves as a reference point for the kind of career she wants. She says she wants to emulate Varun’s versatility. “I want to be able to do an action film, a romantic film, a drama, a comedy, and not limit myself to a specific genre. Varun bhaiyya has exhibited variety. As a teenager, Student of the Year [2012] was the coolest film for me. He did [comedies], then romantic films. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania [2014] and Badrinath Ki Dulhania [2017] are two of my top 10 movies. [At the same time], I love his Bhediya [2022] and Badlapur [2015]. Now, he is coming with an action film, Baby John,” she says.

Away from home, Anjini is inspired by two actors, whose choice of projects and acting prowess have influenced her. “Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone are my definite favourites. I love their films,” she marvels.