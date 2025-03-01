It seems like the boys are ready to reunite. Today, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, and Hrithik Roshan, in a collab post, shared a picture of them recreating the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara poster

Is Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 on the cards?

Listen to this article Is Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 on the cards? Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol & Hrithik Roshan tease fans with possible title x 00:00

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is one of the most loved films since its release, and if there is even a 1 percent chance that the movie could get a sequel, it would make moviegoers rejoice in excitement. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment has consistently delivered entertaining and successful films, but Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was one of the most remarkable among them.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 on carts?

While recently, there was a lot of buzz about the sequel, there was no concrete decision on it. But it seems like the boys are ready to reunite. Today, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, and Hrithik Roshan, in a collab post, shared a picture of them recreating the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara poster as they hint at a possible sequel to their 2011 blockbuster drama.

While taking to their social media, the trio attached the picture with a caption that reads, "It took time, but we finally said YAS #ZindagiKoYasBol #collab." This caption also hinted at the possible title of the film. It looks like the makers have decided to call the movie Zindagi Ko Yas Bol.

Fans react to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 possibilities

As the trio shared the picture, fans couldn't hold back their excitement and started reacting to the post. One wrote, "Just don't break my heart 💔 by saying that this is for an ad shoot." Another fan commented, "Aise baar baar hopes dikhake baad mein sequel nahi lana is not FUNNY!!" Meanwhile, a third user shared, "Wow Hrithik, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 announcement? Really, Hrithik!" Another user wrote, "Mann! Really hope the next part of the movie is being made—Zindagi Mil Gayi Dobara ❤️ please."

Earlier, actor-producer Farhan Akhtar shared a fun video of himself sitting with the other lead cast members of the film, Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol. In the video, the trio is seen gazing at a novel by Alexandre Dumas titled The Three Musketeers. Farhan and Hrithik are heard calling it "Unbelievable" and "Outstanding," while Abhay smiles as he looks at the book. Farhan captioned the post, "@zoieakhtar do you see the signs?? @ritesh_sid @reemakagti1 @excelmovies @tigerbabyofficial."

Although this reunion of the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara cast was a fun banter to watch, it was Ritesh Sidhwani’s comment that fueled speculation about a sequel to the film. He commented, "Let’s make it happen, boys! @faroutakhtar @abhaydeol @hrithikroshan."