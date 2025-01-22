Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, and Abhay Deol reunite in a video, leading to rumors of a sequel. Fans are thrilled as producer Ritesh Sidhwani says, "Let's make it happen, boys!"

Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment has consistently delivered entertaining and successful films. Among them, their 2011 release, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, stands out as one of the most remarkable films, receiving tremendous love from the audience and still ruling hearts. It is indeed one of the precious gems of Indian cinema. While the audience remains captivated by its timeless appeal, producer Ritesh Sidhwani has dropped a hint about a sequel.

Actor-producer Farhan Akhtar shared a fun video of himself sitting with the other lead cast members of the film, Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol. In the video, the trio is seen gazing at a novel by Alexandre Dumas titled The Three Musketeers. Farhan and Hrithik are heard calling it 'Unbelievable' and 'Outstanding,' while Abhay smiles as he looks at the book. Farhan captioned the post, "@zoieakhtar do you see the signs?? @ritesh_sid @reemakagti1 @excelmovies @tigerbabyofficial"

Although this reunion of the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara cast was a fun banter to watch, it was Ritesh Sidhwani's comment that fueled speculation about a sequel to the film. He commented, "Let's make it happen, boys! @faroutakhtar @abhaydeol @hrithikroshan."

This comment from Sidhwani has sparked conversations about a possible sequel to this film generating an outburst of enthusiasm among fans. Several users tagged Zoya Akhtar in the comment section and encouraged her to bring the idea to life. One of the fans commented, "Please make it happen @zoieakhtar🙏" Someone joked, "If a sequel is not coming and this is just a tease then IT IS NOT FUNNY!!!!!!!!" YouTube India commented "kyun nahin ho raha sequel 😭" and more brands followed suit. Netflix India wrote, "Kya tum signs dekh rahe ho my bwoy 👀". Zoya Akhtar replied with, "Yes, the universe is speaking to me 🤣," further fueling fans' hopes for a sequel.

For now, fans eagerly await more updates on whether Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara will return to the big screen with a sequel.