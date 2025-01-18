A week after Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai's release in January 2000, Rakesh Roshan was shot with two bullets while leaving his office. He somehow drove himself to the hospital and recovered

Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan Pic/AFP

As Netflix dropped the docuseries ‘The Roshans’, actor Hrithik Roshan in its final episode recalled the time his father Rakesh Roshan was shot by the underworld in broad daylight. For those unversed, Hrithik became a star overnight with the success of his debut film ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’. However, a week after its release in January 2000, Rakesh was shot with two bullets while leaving his office. He somehow drove himself to the hospital and recovered.

Hrithik Roshan on Rakesh Roshan getting shot

The final episode of ‘The Roshans’ shows archive footage of Hrithik Roshan speaking after the incident. He states, “As you all know, in the past few weeks, my family has been through a lot. My father, who has always believed in doing good work, was recently attacked by unknown assailants. I was losing faith in people, in goodness, in the world. I saw no point in all the hard work that we people put in. Basically, nothing made sense. I just wanted to quit before things had even begun for me… I’m up here this evening to let people know that no matter how much some people might want to put us down, we will rise. We believe in one thought, that the show must go on.”

Hrithik Roshan was scared seeing blood-red sheets

In the episode, Hrithik recalls, “God, it was a hard time, of course. But I still can’t remember me feeling afraid for my dad. He was Superman. Even when he was in the hospital, I remember seeing a glimpse of blood-red sheets, and it made me scared for a second. But just the next moment, my dad was conversing, laughing, and it seemed like he could handle this. It was only a month after that, my mom narrated what had happened the previous night, that my dad had woken up screaming, screaming for help, thinking that he’d been shot at. That was when I realised the vulnerability behind that Superman. He had such a strong facade, he just never let his soft side out.”

'The Roshans' includes candid interviews with industry peers, friends, and colleagues, sharing their insights on the family's remarkable influence. Directed by Shashi Ranjan, the documentary will trace the legacy of the Roshans, starting with the patriarch, the legendary music composer Roshan Lal Nagrath.