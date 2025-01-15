After Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai's release, Rakesh Roshan was shot with two bullets in broad daylight while leaving his office. He somehow drove himself to the hospital and recovered

Hrithik Roshan debuted in Bollywood with the 2000 film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai which was directed by his father and former actor Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik became a star overnight with the film’s success. However, a week after its release in January, Rakesh was shot with two bullets in broad daylight while leaving his office. He somehow drove himself to the hospital and recovered. The incident was linked to the underworld that held its influence in Mumbai, especially the entertainment industry.

Rakesh Roshan didn’t let Hrithik work with the underworld

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rakesh Roshan recalled that criminals from the underworld wanted to produce a film with Hrithik as the lead. However, the filmmaker was against it. He shared “I never gave any indication that Hrithik could do a film for them. I kept putting them off saying Hrithik had no dates, which in any case, was the truth. They then asked me to take dates away from other producers and give it to them. This again, I refused to do.”

The doting dad was determined to not give in to their demands and as a result, was shot. “Once I had committed my son’s dates elsewhere, I refused to give into arm-twisting tactics. I never gave in. With the kind of tension and fear that some of us had to bear, we couldn’t do anything creative, let alone make a film,” he added.

A glimpse into Hrithik's family legacy with The Roshans

After Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai re-released on Hrithik’s birthday on January 10, the Roshan family is now gearing up for a docu-series based on their lives. The series will include candid interviews with industry peers, friends, and colleagues, sharing their insights on the family's remarkable influence. Directed by Shashi Ranjan, the documentary will trace the legacy of the Roshans, starting with the patriarch, the legendary music composer Roshan Lal Nagrath.

In a statement, the Roshan family said, “We are incredibly excited to partner with Netflix and share previously untold stories that shaped our lives. The platform allows us to reach viewers from across the globe, and it’s an honor to showcase our journey to the audience.” It will be released on January 17.