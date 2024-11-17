As the 1995 smash hit Karan Arjun lines up for re-release, director Rakesh Roshan on the ideal cast for a reboot and how Shah Rukh Khan didn’t buy into the reincarnation plot

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan played doting sons to Rakhee in the film

Listen to this article Rakesh Roshan: Shah Rukh Khan wasn’t convinced with the reincarnation plot of Karan Arjun x 00:00

One’s blockbuster re-releasing in theatres can be a sweet reminder of the long way they’ve come in their career. But filmmaker Rakesh Roshan is still feeling the Friday jitters, ahead of the November 22 release of Karan Arjun (1995). “It’s a test for me and filmmakers to see whether those emotions work with today’s younger generation,” he explains.

ADVERTISEMENT



Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor

Jitters or not, the director agrees that a re-release is the perfect way to celebrate the Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Rakhee-starrer’s 30th anniversary that is due in January 2025. Very few films since have been able to bring the two Khans together in the same frame. “Shah Rukh and Salman are still the biggest superstars. The film is talked about even today. There are memes of the dialogues, ‘Bhaag Arjun bhaag’, and ‘Mere Karan Arjun aayenge’,” says Roshan, proud of how the film has found a place in pop culture.

One could attribute it to the film’s story that was gripping yet demanded suspension of disbelief—two brothers, essayed by Salman and Shah Rukh, are killed mercilessly by their menacing uncle and take birth again to seek revenge. Will the theme of reincarnation hold today? Roshan thinks so. “Even if I made this story today, people might have believed it because it’s a fairytale. Make what you think is not possible. The audience knows it’s not possible, but they get immersed in the storytelling.” He further reveals that Shah Rukh didn’t buy into the reincarnation plot. “Though he wasn’t convinced with the plot, he wanted to do it. After the film became a hit, he said, ‘I was absolutely wrong.’ Then, he also made Om Shanti Om [2007],” Roshan laughs.



Rakesh Roshan

The director made Karan Arjun with two up-and-coming stars, something that many filmmakers today believe is next to impossible. “Singham Again has five heroes,” Roshan cuts in. In fact, he has a simple mantra that he thinks would convince stars to headline a two-hero film. “If you want to make a two-hero film, you make it balanced. In Karan Arjun, I made sure both the characters had equal meat. I’ve been an actor. So, I knew that if I was offered a film where my role was even slightly weak, I wouldn’t do it.”

So, if he made Karan Arjun today, who would he cast? The director admits that revisiting the movie won’t organically come to him at this stage. “If someone wants to revive the film, I’m up for it. There are many actors who will be magical on screen together. For Karan Arjun, Hrithik [Roshan] and Ranbir Kapoor would be my choices,” he grins.