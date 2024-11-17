To our surprise, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are not the modern-day Karan Arjun according to Rakesh Roshan. Instead, the director chose Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor

In Pic: Rakesh Roshan

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's Karan Arjun is one of the classics of the Hindi film industry. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the 1995 action drama starred Bollywood's biggest superstars, Salman and Shah Rukh, as brothers. Now, after 30 years, the film has been re-released in theatres, and Rakesh Roshan has talked about who could be the modern-day Karan Arjun. To our surprise, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are not the modern-day Karan Arjun according to Rakesh Roshan. Instead, the director chose Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor as a potential alternate duo.

Rakesh Roshan reimagines Hrithik Roshan & Ranbir Kapoor as modern Karan Arjun

In a new interview with ETimes, Rakesh ruled out any possibility of a sequel and shared, "I won’t remake Karan Arjun or make a sequel, but if I were to think of an alternate jodi (duo) for the movie today, I would cast Hrithik Roshan as Karan and Ranbir Kapoor as Arjun."

Rakesh Roshan on casting Salman and Shah Rukh for Karan Arjun

Further, he shared the reason behind casting Salman and Shah Rukh in his film Karan Arjun and said, "Salman’s physique was exceptionally good. None of the actors in those times had that build. He started that fit body trend. Also, I find his eyes arresting. I wanted someone for Karan's role, jo chup chap rehta hai par uski aankhein bolta hai. He fit the bill. I had worked with Shah Rukh in King Uncle (1993) and liked him immensely in Fauji, so I wanted him to be Arjun."

When Karan Arjun was re-released in theatres, Hrithik took to Instagram and wrote, "Cinema was never the same again... When Karan Arjun came together on the big screen for the first time ever. Relive the reincarnation of Karan Arjun in theatres worldwide from 22nd November 2024!” Hrithik worked as an assistant director on this film.

About Rakesh Roshan’s Karan Arjun

Besides Salman and Shah Rukh, the film also starred Rakhee, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, and Amrish Puri. It told the story of two brothers who are reincarnated to seek revenge on their mother’s behalf. Over the years, Karan Arjun (1995) has remained etched in pop culture due to its highly recalled dialogues like Mere Karan Arjun Aayenge, soul-stirring music by Rajesh Roshan in songs like Yeh Bandhan Toh..., Bhangda Paale, Rana ji Maaf Karna and Jaati Hoon Main, along with the endearing theme of brotherhood.