Sources say Krrish 4 plot to be locked by Hrithik and filmmaker-dad Rakesh over summer; actor to begin shooting next instalment in 2025

Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan

Over the past few years, there has been much speculation about when Krrish 4 will roll. It has been over a decade since the release of Krrish 3 (2013), the last instalment in the superhero franchise. In 2023, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan had told mid-day that the next edition wouldn’t go on floors before the end of 2024 (This concept hasn’t been attempted internationally, Apr 14, 2023). Now, one hears that Hrithik Roshan and his filmmaker-father plan to get cracking on the concept

this summer.

Sources close to the project reveal that while the actor is shooting for War 2, he will be involved in conceptualising the next instalment with Rakesh and their in-house team of writers. “The project is currently in development. Hrithik has scheduled brainstorming sessions throughout the summer. Both Rakesh and he want to deliver a story that will exceed expectations,” says a source.

The plan is to lock the primary idea this year, setting the stage for the shoot in 2025. Earlier, there were murmurs of Krrish 4 being centred on intergalactic travel. The source adds, “The team has explored and subsequently shot down a lot of ideas. The makers are certain that if the story doesn’t work, they won’t go ahead with it. That’s why they have dedicated so many months to finding the right story to take the superhero’s journey ahead.”