Breaking News
Man held for intruding into Air Force station near Mumbai has intellectual disabilities, says Police
Thane: Injured deer rescued from top of hill in Yeoor
Mumbai: Fake 'PA' of Devendra Fadnavis among two held for duping man
Two Mumbai men drown in mine filled with water in Dahisar
Mumbai: BMC’s nullah cleaning work on the slow track
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Superhero looking for a super story
<< Back to Elections 2024

Superhero looking for a super story

Updated on: 26 March,2024 05:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Sources say Krrish 4 plot to be locked by Hrithik and filmmaker-dad Rakesh over summer; actor to begin shooting next instalment in 2025

Superhero looking for a super story

Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan

Listen to this article
Superhero looking for a super story
x
00:00

Over the past few years, there has been much speculation about when Krrish 4 will roll. It has been over a decade since the release of Krrish 3 (2013), the last instalment in the superhero franchise. In 2023, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan had told mid-day that the next edition wouldn’t go on floors before the end of 2024 (This concept hasn’t been attempted internationally, Apr 14, 2023). Now, one hears that Hrithik Roshan and his filmmaker-father plan to get cracking on the concept 
this summer.


Sources close to the project reveal that while the actor is shooting for War 2, he will be involved in conceptualising the next instalment with Rakesh and their in-house team of writers. “The project is currently in development. Hrithik has scheduled brainstorming sessions throughout the summer. Both Rakesh and he want to deliver a story that will exceed expectations,” says a source.


The plan is to lock the primary idea this year, setting the stage for the shoot in 2025. Earlier, there were murmurs of Krrish 4 being centred on intergalactic travel. The source adds, “The team has explored and subsequently shot down a lot of ideas. The makers are certain that if the story doesn’t work, they won’t go ahead with it. That’s why they have dedicated so many months to finding the right story to take the superhero’s journey ahead.”


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hrithik roshan rakesh roshan bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK