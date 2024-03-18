Sources say War 2 makers built set of a Japanese monastery in Andheri studio for ambitious martial arts sequence that sees Hrithik take on warrior monks

Hrithik Roshan

In War (2019), Hrithik Roshan’s R&AW agent-gone-rogue Kabir Dhaliwal’s covert operations took him from Morocco to Portugal and Italy. So, which countries will the globe-trotting super spy tick off his list in War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji? For starters, Japan. Only this time, instead of Roshan heading to the country, it has come to him. Sources say that last week, the actor shot an ambitious set-piece for which an elaborate set of a Japanese monastery was built at the YRF Studios in Andheri. The action sequence was choreographed by Se-yeong Oh, who previously worked with the production house on Pathaan (2023).

With War 2, the latest offering in the YRF spy universe, producer Aditya Chopra wanted to up the ante in action, and hence, roped in 12 action directors. The makers were scrambling for ideas to bring something new to the table when it struck them that they haven’t explored the Orient at all in the franchise. It was then decided that an action sequence would be set in a Japanese monastery. A source reveals, “A huge set was constructed, along the lines of a 300-year-old heritage monastery on a hilltop, by art designer Rajat Poddarr and his team. In the set-piece, Hrithik’s character takes on warrior monks specialised in martial arts. Before shooting the portion, the actor not only trained in martial arts for weeks, but also learnt to use a katana, a Japanese sword. The scene sees him employ hand-to-hand combat as well as katanas.”

Ayan Mukerji and Se-yeong Oh

Mukerji kicked off the first schedule of War 2 in Spain last October, while the superstar began work on the spy thriller this month. Jr NTR, who plays the antagonist, and leading lady Kiara Advani have yet to join the shoot. Word is that the two superstars will unite in front of the camera sometime in April. The source adds, “Ayan will begin Jr NTR’s shoot with a deadly face-off between him and Hrithik. It has been planned as a nine-day schedule in India and international locations. Hrithik has allotted the next three months to the thriller as both Aditya and Ayan want to ready it before the year-end.”