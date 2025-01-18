From Farhan Akhtar, daughter Zoya Akhtar, wife Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan, Urmila Matondkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, to Aamir Khan, many others joined Javed Akhtar's 80th b'day bash

Javed Akhtar turned 80 yesterday, and it called for a grand celebration. Now, visuals from the star-studded bash are all over the internet and making fans go crazy. From Farhan Akhtar, daughter Zoya Akhtar, wife Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan, Urmila Matondkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, to Aamir Khan, many others joined the celebration. A wholesome video of Aamir Khan singing the title track of his 2001 film ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ along with Farhan Akhtar and music composer Shankar Mahadevan has gone viral.

Shankar Mahadevan, Farhan Akhtar and megastar #AamirKhan singing 'Dil Chahta Hai' at Javed Akhtar sahab's birthday party 🫶❤ pic.twitter.com/eZBaDbQ6iP — RAJ (@AamirsDevotee) January 18, 2025

Urmila Matondkar shares unseen pictures

Apart from the viral video, Urmila Matondkar has shared some unseen pictures and videos from Javed Akhtar's grand birthday bash. While sharing the pictures and videos, Urmila attached a heartwarming caption and shared, "An absolute epic day that it was...with some of the best talents our industry has!! Afternoon full of love, laughter, affection, admiration, and great camaraderie 🥰❤️

Because it was a Special Birthday of someone very special to all of us... ‘Jaadu’ in the real sense as the entire nation is spellbound with his words for decades... #oneandonly @jaduakhtar ❤️ Thank you dearest @azmishabana18 for these awesome moments which truly enrich my life."

The first picture has Urmila posing with Javed Akhtar, while the second picture has her meeting Amitabh Bachchan. A third snap is of her with Jaya Bachchan. The post also features a video of everyone singing "Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye." The video features Urmila Matondkar, Aamir Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, and others.

Fans react to inside pictures & viral video

As soon as these pictures and videos went viral, fans started commenting on the post. One wrote, "So many stars in one frame." "Success is a double-edged sword...adapting and evolving with father time is an art, few can master," another commented. A third fan shared, "Javed sahab ko salgirah ki dili mubarakbad." "Aamir looks so cute and younger," another shared.

About Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai was praised for its compelling storyline, strong performances, and memorable music. The film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. Primarily shot in urban locations across Australia and Mumbai, the film resonated more with urban audiences than rural ones. It explores the journey of three best friends as they navigate love, friendship, and the challenges of life after graduation.