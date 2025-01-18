Urmila Matondkar recalled the time during Satya release when celebrity designer Manish Malhotra yelled at her for a statement she made about her look in the media

Urmila Matondkar and Manish Malhotra Pic/X, AFP

Listen to this article Urmila Matondkar was yelled at by Manish Malhotra for saying she wore a Rs 500 saree in Satya x 00:00

Earlier this week, the makers of Satya held a special screening to mark its re-release. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the film Manoj Bajpayee, Urmila Matondkar, J. D. Chakravarthy, Paresh Rawal, and Saurabh Shukla among others. Recently, in an interview, Urmila recalled the time celebrity designer Manish Malhotra yelled at her for a statement she made about her look in the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Manish Malhotra yelled at Urmila Matondkar

In an interview with Radio Nasha, Urmila Matondkar shared, “I have to mention another maverick who worked on the movie, who I got firing from, which is Manish Malhotra. After Rangeela, here we were breaking our heads and buying these cheap sarees. So this one time, during an interview someone asked me something about my looks… and I was like, ‘Yaar, why are you all so obsessed with my pout and image? I am wearing sarees worth Rs 500. Suddenly, I get a call… at that time mobiles were not common. He yelled, ‘Tumne Rs 500 ka saree kyu bola? Was it necessary to mention THAT?’ I was like, ‘Manish, that’s the whole point’. I guess he missed it. But, today, he would have been happy that it’s okay it’s made up for it.”

About Urmila Matondkar’s Satya

Released in 1998, ‘Satya’ unfolds the story from the time in Bombay when crime was at its peak. Manoj essayed the role of Bhiku Mhatre in the film. The film won many awards and became one of the cult classics. The success of Satya catapulted Manoj to nationwide fame and earned him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. Besides its plot, the film also featured several remarkable songs such as 'Goli Maar' and 'Sapne Mein'. Saurabh Shukla and Shefali Shah also played pivotal roles in the film.

Urmila Matondkar’s acting front

Urmila Matondkar entered the film industry as a child artist. She first appeared in BR Chopra's 'Karm', the Marathi film 'Zaakol', and Shekhar Kapur's 'Masoom'. As an adult, Matondkar opened her account in 1989 with the Malayalam blockbuster 'Chanakyan', opposite Kamal Haasan, and launched her Bollywood career with N Chandra's 1991 action drama 'Narsimha'.

Matondkar gained national recognition, however, with Ram Gopal Verma's romantic drama 'Rangeela' (1995) and since then she has portrayed a range of intense characters, including a serial killer, obsessive lover, and possessed woman in projects such as 'Judaai', 'Jungle', 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya', and 'Kaun'. She was last seen on the small screen as a judge on the dance reality show 'DID Super Moms' in 2022.