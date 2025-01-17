Ram Gopal Varma has shared news things about Manoj Bajpayee's character Bhiku Mhatre from the film Satya upon its re-release in theatres. Read on to know more about the popular character

Satya still

Listen to this article Ram Gopal Varma discovers 'new things' about Manoj Bajpayee's Bhiku Mhatre in Satya: 'Greatest challenge for an actor' x 00:00

Ram Gopal Varma's cult classic film 'Satya' which was first released in theatres in 1998 has been re-released in theatres today. 26 years later, the film's characters, plot and music is still very much relevant and part of the pop culture. For those who did not watch the iconic movie on the big screen have a chance to watch Manoj Bajpayee's iconic Bhiku Mhatre on the screen from January 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ram Gopal Varma praises Manoj Bajpayee

On the day of the re-release of the film, director Ram Gopal Varma dug deep into the character Bhiku Mhatre played by Manoj Bajpayee. The character found space in pop culture. "Hey @BajpayeeManoj after seeing SATYA after so many years I discovered so many new things .. You didn’t just play Bhiku — you became him and breathed life into a role that redefined the way one viewed cinematic characters at that time. Ur raw and magnetic portrayal elevated Satya to a high above place from just being a gritty gangster film," he wrote on X.

He further wrote, "Bhiku Mhatre is a strange blend of raw courage humor, loyalty, and all this mixed with a heavy dose of unpredictability. From the moment you appeared on screen, you dominated your every frame with your fiery presence as a man who could make us laugh at one moment and leave us stunned the next."

"Even when u question , you make it sound like a statement indicating the pride and inherent ego in ur character. Bhiku Mhatre is a man of utter contradictions, someone who could be seriously loving of his wife but equally ruthless in his business of crime. The most effective was the relationship between Bhiku and Satya . The chemistry you brought between the two of u was electrifying but it felt entirely organic. You made Bhiku’s trust and loyalty toward Satya feel so real , that their bond became one of the strongest emotional pillars of the film. Bhiku’s mentorship in a very playful but his emotional banter is what ultimately makes his shocking death hit a viewer much more harder and that’s also because of how much you cared for ur wife , ur friend satya and ur protege Chander," he added.

Greatest challenge for an actor, says RGV

"In the scene where Bhiku confronts Kallu Mama about Satya’s loyalty. Your intensity in that moment was staggering — the anger in your eyes, the weight in your voice was a masterclass in how to command attention without going over the top in acting. Your ability to seamlessly shift between Bhiku’s various moods — his humor, rage, affection, and love is something that very few actors can achieve and I can frankly think of none . One minute, Bhiku is cracking a joke that has the entire audience laughing, and the next, he’s delivering a chilling threat that leaves everyone tense. The unpredictability you infused into the character made every scene with Bhiku an event by itself."

"The greatest challenge for an actor is to get emotionally naked in front of the camera and that’s what u achieved in SATYA,' Varma concluded.