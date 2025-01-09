Ram Gopal Varma's Satya will be re-released in theatres on January 17. Ahead of that, the filmmaker shared his learnings from the making of the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer

Ram Gopal Varma's cult classic Satya which was first released in theatres in 1998 is all set to be re-released in theatres. 26 years later, the film's characters, plot and music is still very much relevant and part of the pop culture. For those who did not watch the iconic movie on the big screen have a chance to watch Manoj Bajpayee's iconic Bhiku Mhatre on the screen from January 17.

Ram Gopal Varma makes a confession ahead of Satya re-release

Ahead of the film's re-release, director Ram Gopal Varma had an introspection and confession to make. He looked back on the days they made the film and the success that followed it.

"SATYA was a film which me and all involved mostly made it without having a clue about what we were making except for a real gut instinct on the subject matter. On our talent fronts each of us realised our each others talents only after the film became a cult hit and then hearing the praise about each of our talents from others," he wrote.

He further said, "The characters in SATYA felt so real not because of putting in a tremendous effort in character design but simply because I mostly copied them from real life characters."

"SATYA proved to me that great films cannot be made but they just make themselves. The fact none of us involved in the film could repeat the magic of SATYA ever again proves my above point. In short we din’t make SATYA , SATYA made us. It’s like we all gave birth to a baby called SATYA and how it grew up and became what it became was never really neither in our intention nor in our control."

Never had a script: RGV

"I don’t remember a single time any of us discussing , whether SATYA will work at the box office but we all seriously wanted it to work for us. We never had a script but strangely enough we were all being very true and honest to what we were shooting each day. And then with the final outcome of what we made , we were as much shocked as the audience ..I go back to my line that no parents can know what their child will become when he grows up."

"The only time I realised that there is something really special about SATYA is on the last day of mixing , when I saw most of the characters, I created with so much love being killed like dogs .. Not that I din’t know that before , but to see it in a flow along with music and sound stirred something deep in me ..I got choked and had tears in my eyes which prompted me to put a super at the end of the film “My tears for SATYA are as much as for those, who he killed".

"The point is whether one is a gangster or a cop or a common man , underneath all of them is a human being. This truth of SATYA dawned upon me much after it released is that SATYA is not a gangster film, but it’s actually about human beings and the circumstances they are placed in either by force or by accident. But once they are in , destiny takes over and no one is in control after that including the ones who created those circumstances."

"SATYA was made by honest instincts and not by clever design , and the cult status it achieved should be a wake up call for all film makers present and future including us, its original makers".

"When the whole industry right now is in a MAD RUSH in their REQUISITIONS for MASSIVE BUDGETS, EXPENSIVE VFX , GARANGUTAN SETS and SUPER STARS it might be prudent for all of us to take a hard re look at SATYA and give a deep thought to why it became such a BIG BLOCKBUSTER minus any of those above mentioned REQUSITES .. That would be the real true tribute to SATYA," RGV concluded.