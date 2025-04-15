The vinyl-cocktail buzz of Genre, New Delhi arrives in the city for a rare one-day pop-up in SoBo that hopes to introduce Mumbaikars to a new experience of music, spirits and fun

Witchy, Texas Sun and Hot Thing. Pics Courtesy/Genre

Listen to this article Sip on cocktails with music by a Delhi record bar at this unique pop-up in Mumbai x 00:00

As the famous Shakespearean quote goes, food and music often go hand in hand. With themed and curated menus being all the rage, it was not a surprise that they are at the core of the upcoming pop-up at KMC Bar and Bistro in Fort. “Coming from Delhi, we are bringing some really good music and drinks to your tables in Mumbai. The idea was always to introduce a bit of the vibe from Genre to the Mumbai space,” shares Dixit Kaundal, senior mixologist, Genre.

The pop-up is particularly unique for its mix of music that comes from the vinyl collection that has set Genre apart from its peers in the capital. As India’s inaugural record bar, the space has redefined the idea for a morning brunch or evening cocktail with its retro experience. Apurv Bhatwadekar, bar manager, KMC Bar and Bistro, adds, “Our cocktail menu is inspired by iconic songs, with each drink named after a track that holds special meaning for the team.”



Late Night People

Kaundal shares that the four drinks picked out for the pop-up are defined by their spirits and musical influences. For instance, The Hot Thing — jalapeno infused Don Julio tequila with coriander and malic acid — is a take on Mos Def’s eponymous track. Another one, Late Night People, takes off the jazz riffs of Yazmin Lacey by blending Tanqueray, coffee mistelle, and sepoy tonic to capture the slow burn of jazz nights. The craftsmanship of the cocktails will be elevated by the tracks on the turntables that will accompany the drinks. “



Moments from a previous session at the bar in New Delhi

“My favourite is the Witchy,” shares Kaundal, elaborating, “It is a nod to Kaytranada and Childish Gambino, with a mix of JW Black Label, bianco, cardamom cordial and olive brine that adds a spicy finish.” The choice of the curation was not tailored to Mumbai, he adds, but rather to showcase the flavours of Delhi. “We know that the people in Delhi prefer tequila and similar spirits. It is rather to showcase those flavours, and the drinks that capture it, we curated these signatures on the pop up,” he shares.

Apurv Bhatwadekar and Dixit Kaundal

The music though is much along the lines of a Mumbai experience. Genre co-founder Kunal Singh Chhabra calls it ‘Hindustani funk’. “It is a fresh and innovative concept that blends traditional Hindustani vocals with contemporary funk and disco rhythms. This unique fusion is a first-of-its-kind offering in India and exclusively presented by us,” he explains. As is a common theme, the music carries forward the Delhi haunt’s regular listening sessions. Chhabra adds, “We host Hindustani Funk once in a night and it’s always a hit night from albums by Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri and more.”

Bhatwadekar notes that the spontaneity of the experience is what the Mumbai restaurant will look to capitalise on. “Do not forget, KMC means khana, mehfil and charcha. Moving forward, the idea is to build more such experiences, where communities effortlessly come together under one roof,” he concludes.

On: April 18; 8 pm onwards

At: KMC Bar and Bistro, Kitab Mahal, 2, Azad Maidan, Fort.

Call: 9987653397