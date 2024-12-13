Breaking News
Auto driver held for attacking Mumbai Police constable with paver block in Powai
Fire breaks out at railway shunting coach of train in Lower Parel
Elgar Parishad case: NIA court grants interim bail to accused Sagar Gorkhe
Mumbai: DRI seizes smuggled gold worth Rs 9.6 cr hidden in DJ lights
Cabinet expansion on December 15, oath-taking ceremony to take place in Nagpur
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Have you heard Ram Gopal Varmas films inspired by life Paatal Lok season 2 announced

Have you heard? Ram Gopal Varma's films inspired by life; 'Paatal Lok' season 2 announced

Updated on: 14 December,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has made a career of films that present the humane side of notorious gangsters, and now, he revealed that his decision to do so stemmed from a personal experience

Have you heard? Ram Gopal Varma's films inspired by life; 'Paatal Lok' season 2 announced

Ram Gopal Varma

Listen to this article
Have you heard? Ram Gopal Varma's films inspired by life; 'Paatal Lok' season 2 announced
x
00:00

Inspired by life


Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has made a career of films that present the humane side of notorious gangsters, and now, he revealed that his decision to do so stemmed from a personal experience. “It struck me how, for gangsters, power defines everything—even grief comes out as anger. Taking a real-life trait and making it into a story is an exercise that I truly love,” he said after revealing that a gangster’s emotional outburst after the death of his brother left a lasting impression on him. On The Rana Daggubati Show, he said that his film, Company (2002) was not inspired by infamous underworld dons but rather his own rift with filmmaker Krishna Vamsi. He stated, “Whether it is the underworld or a film company, the ego wars remain the same.”


One more season


One more season

Prime Video has officially announced the new season of the web series, Paatal Lok. The announcement, made via a teaser shared on their social media platforms, has generated significant buzz among fans eagerly awaiting the next instalment of the crime thriller. Aired in 2020, the series, starring Jaideep Ahlawat (R) and Ishwak Singh, garnered critical acclaim for its compelling storyline and performances. It delves into the dark and gritty underbelly of Indian society, exploring themes of crime and corruption. The upcoming season is expected to build on this narrative, introducing new challenges and unravelling fresh mysteries.

Will the real Dev Patel stand up?

Will the real Dev Patel stand up?

Some interesting stories come out of lookalike contests of Hollywood actors. Naturally, then, when Dev Patel learnt of a contest being held for him in November, he was in awe. The event drew more than 500 people, and Patel addressed questions on it at the Red Sea Film Festival. “Most of the men who showed up were far more handsome and qualified than I am. I would have lost at my own lookalike contest,” he shared.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hina khan raj kapoor neetu kapoor ranbir kapoor alia bhatt saif ali khan Kareena Kapoor ram gopal varma rani mukerji Jaideep Ahlawat dev patel bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK