Inspired by life

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has made a career of films that present the humane side of notorious gangsters, and now, he revealed that his decision to do so stemmed from a personal experience. “It struck me how, for gangsters, power defines everything—even grief comes out as anger. Taking a real-life trait and making it into a story is an exercise that I truly love,” he said after revealing that a gangster’s emotional outburst after the death of his brother left a lasting impression on him. On The Rana Daggubati Show, he said that his film, Company (2002) was not inspired by infamous underworld dons but rather his own rift with filmmaker Krishna Vamsi. He stated, “Whether it is the underworld or a film company, the ego wars remain the same.”

One more season

Prime Video has officially announced the new season of the web series, Paatal Lok. The announcement, made via a teaser shared on their social media platforms, has generated significant buzz among fans eagerly awaiting the next instalment of the crime thriller. Aired in 2020, the series, starring Jaideep Ahlawat (R) and Ishwak Singh, garnered critical acclaim for its compelling storyline and performances. It delves into the dark and gritty underbelly of Indian society, exploring themes of crime and corruption. The upcoming season is expected to build on this narrative, introducing new challenges and unravelling fresh mysteries.

Will the real Dev Patel stand up?

Some interesting stories come out of lookalike contests of Hollywood actors. Naturally, then, when Dev Patel learnt of a contest being held for him in November, he was in awe. The event drew more than 500 people, and Patel addressed questions on it at the Red Sea Film Festival. “Most of the men who showed up were far more handsome and qualified than I am. I would have lost at my own lookalike contest,” he shared.