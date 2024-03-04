Breaking News
Revenge served hot in Texas
Updated on: 05 March,2024 05:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Slumdog Millionaire actor Dev Patel’s directorial debut Monkey Man to première at South by Southwest Festival; revenge thriller’s stars Sobhita, Sikandar to attend event

Monkey Man has been shot extensively in India

Dev Patel’s directorial debut Monkey Man is among the headlining movies at the South by Southwest Film Festival (SXSW), finding a spot alongside Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s The Fall Guy, Anne Hathaway’s The Idea of You, and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Road House. While the SXSW Film Festival kicks off in Austin on March 8, Patel’s revenge thriller will première on March 11. Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikandar Kher, Pitobash and Vipin Sharma are expected to join the actor-director for the event.


With the première, first-time director Patel will kick off the movie’s promotions that will continue well into its April 5 release. A source says, “Monkey Man, which revolves around a guy rising from the slums to protect the weak, is a story rooted and shot extensively in India. The makers are clear to position it as an Indian story, and the promotional plan will include all its cast members. In the weeks leading up to its release, Dev will also promote the thriller across India.” The Jordan Peele production also stars Makarand Deshpande and Ashwini Kalsekar.



slumdog millionaire dev patel sobhita dhulipala sikander kher bollywood news Entertainment News
