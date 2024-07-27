Indexation removed from real estate profits: Is property investment still worth it?

The new reforms in the budget will pose a domino effect on the property market, argue experts. Here is how it will impact property prices, loans and housing demand among Indians
Key Highlights
- The removal of indexation in calculating profits from real estate sales is a setback
- The end of indexation will increase real estate prices, making properties more expensive
- As developers pass the tax burden onto buyers, it will also affect the loan industry
For context, it’s the economic policy designed by the Reserve Bank of India that governs the majority of the national economy; while the union budget, recently released by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, deals with taxation and next-generation reforms.