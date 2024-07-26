Dombivli set to host a night of social satire and roasts tomorrow

This weekend, a team of writers and theatre artistes flaunt their wits and humour as they take Marathi comedy deep into the eastern suburb

Chetan Dange; (right) Priyadarshani Indalkar

For many, like this writer, Dombivli is a working man’s suburb. Crowded railway platforms, block apartments and bustling markets define it. This weekend, a troupe of well-known Marathi writers will drop in to the satellite township with their new skit trying to change the scene. “It started with a common complaint,” laughs Chetan Dange, organiser for the troupe, Almost Comedy. The Goregaon-based writer and actor has been part of several productions including the popular Marathi skit show, Maharashtracha Hasya Jatra, on television. “But we often feel shortchanged. Writing is a thankless job, and we wanted to do something for ourselves,” he notes. The team includes Rishikant Raut, Chinmay Kulkarni, Akshay Joshi, Amol Patil and Priyadarshani Indalkar. Patil adds, “We wanted to explore them as writers, and stand on stage and deliver those punches ourselves.”

A tradition of humour

The show, curated in collaboration with the production house Bharatiya Digital Party (BhaDiPa) will focus on a wide range of themes from personal experiences to social satire and even roasts. For the lone female member of the team, roasting is a preferred skill. “I have a playful nature that goes with roasting. So, when Amol [Patil] asked if I would take it up, I was happy to,” Indalkar remarks.

(From left) Chinmay Kulkarni, Amol Patil, Priyadarshani Indalkar, Chetan Dange, Rishikant Raut and Akshay Joshi

Fertile ground

The trip to Dombivli marks a growing interest in the suburbs beyond the usual comedy hotspots of Bandra, Juhu and Andheri.. However, there is much that needs to improve, Dange tells us. “You need to understand the spending habits of a Marathi middle-class individual. They work all week, and would rather not spend R400 on a single stand-up show, when they can watch a film or a play instead. Then, there is an absence of good spaces,” he notes.

The artistes are optimistic. “I have friends in Virar and Palghar as well who keep asking me to do shows. But we need venues,” Raut adds. Indalkar differs in her opinion. She notes, “There is a fertile audience and creator base in the far suburbs. But they have found their own solution on reels and online. Their approach is different. Perhaps, it will lead to something on the ground.”

Amol Patil

Tapping into the laughs

This is one reason why the troupe is looking at a pan-Maharashtra presence. Patil remarks, “it is a myth that the audience that laughs at our jokes in Dadar or Vile Parle won’t laugh in Bandra. Your humour has to be rooted. It might take a punch longer to connect, but if your jokes have that empathy and relatability, they will laugh all the same.” With shows planned in Kolhapur and a first-ever comedy show in Solapur, Dange notes, “The scene of Marathi comedy is picking up. It will take time for suburban audiences, but all you need is the right venue.”

ON Tomorrow; 5 pm

AT Tankstelle Café, Azde Gaon, Trimurti Nagar, Dombivli East.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

COST Rs 399

Comic speak

Lack of venues

I used to live in Kalyan, and the stand-up scene is still low profile. Places like Mira Road and Thane have evolved rapidly. They have witnessed shows with large audiences. Now, people are willing to explore the comedy scene, regardless of who is performing. Kalyan and Dombivli are a different scenario. There have been attempts to shape a comedy scene, but nothing has caught on. There is a lack of intent. If you want to build a scene, you have to put in the effort and transform it.

too much.

— Urjita Wani

Build an audience

Marathi stand-up is growing fast, and is at an exciting juncture. One of the rapidly- emerging neighbourhoods on the circuit is Thane. Marathi stand-up can be just as rewarding as Hindi and English. One of my favourite shows was in Dombivli. Since I had a viral hit in Jagat Bhari, there was an audience to tap into. We need comics to translate their online audience into the ticketed ones. Audiences have to be built, irrespective of the neighbourhood. We did shows in Navi Mumbai, and are looking at Nashik, and Nagpur. Marathi comedy will thrive if it explores the heartland.

— Sarang Sathaye