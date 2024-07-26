Discover Mumbai's reading clubs that keep the pages turning despite rains

How do Mumbai’s bookstores, libraries and reading clubs engage with its vast reading community in the rains? How do they ensure the ‘josh’ is intact? We read between the lines

Readers at The White Crow Books & Coffee meet-up; a Pai’s friend’s library event; participants at a Bandra Reads session

At Bandra Reads, you’ll find a warm and welcoming community where people eagerly exchange books, ideas, fostering a love for community reading and developing hobbies together. This inclusive group founded by Abhimanyu Lodha and Amie Fazulbhoy, has meet-ups at Jogger’s Park on Carter Road. They meet at the same venue every Sunday between 8 am and 10 am since their first session on June 16, 2023, Lodha tells us. Despite considering shifting the meet-ups to a café or an indoor location during the monsoon, the founders realised this would leave members second-guessing the location each week. With the rains, the group can seek shelter under a canopied section at the park. For this Sunday’s meet-up at Joggers Park, members have been informed to carry a mat, umbrella, apart from a book.

The space is open to all readers. Besides, members are welcome to crochet, seek inspiration, or people-watch. Listen quietly to the waves breaking on the shore, or interact with people to learn about their interests. Post-reading, they head to a nearby café for coffee, breakfast, and chit-chat.

Abhimanyu Lodha, Amie Fazulbhoy, Anup Jejarani, Pundalik Pai

If Bandra feels like a trek, dive into the world of community reading close to home at chapters in Juhu, Lower Parel, Powai, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Versova. For more details, check out their respective Instagram handles.

The White Crow Books and Coffee, a cosy community hub in Jio World Drive, BKC ensures their readers are in good spirits despite the monsoon. This charming store hosts a plethora of events, keeping its tightly knit community engaged almost every week. Its founder Anup Jerajani informed us that their next big event is themed around Friendship Day (August 4); a friendship-themed book swap. For book club enthusiasts, the store’s dedicated group will be diving into The God of Small Things in August. There’s also the fun-sounding blind book date where you can purchase a wrapped book based on its description, and savour it with a steaming cup of coffee at their café. Aspiring writers will find inspiration at the themed writing event called, ‘Let’s Write.’ July’s theme is Rain (Varsha), while August will celebrate Friendship. They also have a Harry Potter-themed quiz planned for this Sunday.

The third stage of our quest led us to Pai’s Friends Library in Dombivli. This neighbourhood gem houses 4,50,000 books across four branches in Dombivli and over 3,000 members. Pundalik Pai noted a rise in young readers, especially college students, turning to books. Every second and fourth Saturday, they organise Friends Katta, a series where readers and authors gather for discussions on their reading and writing experiences. This programme features a diverse range of Marathi and English authors, including Mangala Godbole, Arun Hadkare, and Sudip Nagarkar. The space plays a key role in encouraging reading across age groups in the eastern suburb.

Log on to W@bandrareads; @thewhitecrowbooksandcoffee; @pais_friends_library

Other reader-friendly addas

. Kitab Khana

AT Somaiya Bhavan, Flora Fountain, Fort.

TIME 10.30 am to 7.30pm

CALL 61702277

. Prithvi Café and Bookstore

AT Janki Kutir Apartment, Juhu.

TIME 10.30 am to 10.30pm

CALL 7045940218

. Leaping Windows

AT Bianca Towers, Amit Nagar, Versova.

TIME 12 pm to 12 am (Monday to Friday); 10 am to 12 am (Saturday and Sunday)

CALL 9769998972