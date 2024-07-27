Taapsee Pannu will be rooting for her husband Mathias Boe who is the coach to Indian badminton players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

Taapsee Pannu, Mathias Boe Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who married Danish Olympic silver medallist Mathias Boe in March this year, is set to be his plus-one at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Taapsee will be rooting for her husband who is the coach to Indian badminton players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

World Championships bronze medalists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will represent India at the 2024 Paris Olympics for the men's doubles competition. Satwik-Chirag, third in the badminton world rankings, were seeded and drawn alongside the Indonesian pair of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Taapsee shared, “I don’t think I can go there in the capacity of an athlete. I first met Mathias when he had already come back from the Olympics after winning his medal (in 2012). And the next Olympics he took part in as an athlete, I didn’t want to attend because I get really stressed watching him play.”

She added, “Now that he is a coach for our country’s team, and Satvik and Chirag are probably one of the best contenders to bring an Olympic medal, I feel more motivated and excited to attend this one and cheer for them. Also, it falls around my birthday (August 1), so I guess these are enough and more reasons for me to be at the Olympics.”

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Taapsee can't tamp down on her excitement as she is all set to enthrall fans with upcoming projects 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' and 'Khel Khel Mein'.

"It's been an overwhelming start to both my films with such warm reception to Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba's trailer and the first song drop of Khel Khel Mein both films are so diverse not just in their genre but also how my character is in both these films. It's just coincidental that they both are releasing soon after my birthday, so I'm hoping this shall be that big party of entertainment from my side to my audience for the month of August. And I'm praying to receive the gift of love from them," she told ANI.

