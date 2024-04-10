Taapsee Pannu finally breaks silence on wedding with Mathias Boe: ‘Intention was never to keep it a secret’

Taapsee Pannu broke her silence over her wedding with Mathias Boe and shared that she never wanted it to be a secret

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe have been dominating the headlines since reports of their Udaipur wedding emerged. Since the reports surfaced, we have been waiting for confirmation from the actress herself, but she had been tight-lipped until now when she decided to break the silence. Recently, Taapsee Pannu broke her silence over her wedding and shared that she never wanted it to be a secret, but she was also not sure if she wanted people to be involved in her personal life.

The actor officially confirmed her wedding in conversation with HT City and said, “I just am not very sure if I want to let my personal life and the people involved in it go through the kind of scrutiny that happens when a public figure gets married. It’s me who has signed up for this, not my partner, not the people who were involved in the wedding. I am not sure about how I feel about it being out there, that’s why I’ve kept it to myself.”

While talking about keeping her wedding so personal, Taapsee Pannu said, “the intention was never to keep it (the wedding) a secret. The people who are genuinely close to me were a part of the celebration and always knew about my relationship and my intentions about when and how I want to get married."

Further, while elaborating on how she didn't want it to be a public affair, Taapsee said, "I just didn’t want to make it a public affair because then I will start getting worried about how it is perceived, rather than really enjoying the way I would want to do it. Subconsciously, I would start thinking about how it feels from the outside which I did not want to think about, especially for this one thing, because it’s hopefully happening once in life!"

In the interview, Taapsee made it clear that as of now she is not in a space to reveal anything related to her wedding. The actress said that if in the future she gets comfortable sharing about the details, she will figure it out.

Taapsee and Mathias met after she went to watch one of his games several years ago. The intimate wedding between Taapsee and long-time beau Mathias Boe took place in Udaipur on March 22.